Global Crowd Analytics Market Report (2026 Edition): Size, Share, Trends And Forecast To 2030 AI, Smart Cities And Transport Drive 18% CAGR To US$9.6 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloud deployment, AI/ML-based predictive analytics and crowd-density tools lead growth, fueled by smart-city, transport-security and privacy-conscious crowd intelligence investments

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Crowd Analytics Market - 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global crowd analytics market is valued at approximately US$4.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$9.6 billion by 2030, expanding at an 18% CAGR during 2026-2030, according to the report. Market momentum is being supported by stronger public-safety requirements, smart-city investment, transportation-infrastructure development and growing demand for real-time crowd intelligence.

North America represents approximately 37% of global demand in 2025, making it the largest regional crowd analytics market. Its position reflects extensive investment in public-safety and transportation-security systems, combined with early adoption of AI-based video analytics at airports, stadiums and city command centers. Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth among major regions. Expansion is being led by China's smart-city and public-transport surveillance programs and India's deployment of AI-enabled crowd-management systems across religious gatherings, railways and metro networks.

The market increased from an estimated US$2.0 billion in 2021 to US$4.2 billion in 2025, representing a historical CAGR of approximately 20%. Governments, transportation operators and venue owners have expanded their use of computer-vision and sensor-based platforms to manage higher pedestrian and passenger volumes, improve operational planning and strengthen security.



Component: Hardware accounts for 42% of the market, while software is forecast to be the fastest-growing category at approximately 19.5% CAGR as AI-based analytics platforms scale.

Technology: Computer vision and video analytics lead with a 45% share. AI/ML-based predictive analytics is the fastest-growing technology category at approximately 20% CAGR.

Application: Crowd monitoring and public safety hold a 32% share, while crowd-density and flow analytics is projected to expand at approximately 19.8% CAGR.

Deployment: Cloud accounts for 40% of the market and is also the fastest-growing deployment mode, with an estimated CAGR of 20.5%. End user: Government and public safety represent the largest segment at 30%, while transportation and airports are expected to grow fastest at approximately 19.5% CAGR.

Key crowd analytics market trends include real-time crowd-density estimation, edge-AI processing, multi-camera tracking and privacy-preserving, anonymous people-counting methods. Vendors are also integrating analytics with building-management, access-control and transportation-management platforms, enabling organizations to coordinate security, passenger movement, venue operations and emergency response through connected systems.

Retail and hospitality operators are increasing investment in AI-powered video analytics to assess visitor patterns, optimize staffing and improve space utilization. Airports, metro systems and railway operators are deploying related technologies to identify congestion, support passenger-flow planning and enhance incident management. These applications are broadening the commercial value of crowd analytics beyond conventional surveillance.

Market development remains constrained by high implementation and infrastructure costs, data-privacy concerns, facial-recognition regulation and accuracy limitations in dense or occluded environments. Interoperability between legacy CCTV infrastructure and modern AI-based systems is another significant challenge, particularly for public agencies and transportation operators managing complex technology estates.

The competitive landscape includes established video-surveillance and building-technology companies such as NEC Corp, Axis Communications, Hikvision and Bosch. Specialized crowd- and video-analytics providers include BriefCam, Xovis, Vivacity Labs and Density. Competition is focused on detection accuracy, AI capability, integration breadth, scalability, privacy compliance and established public-sector relationships.

Entering 2026, the crowd analytics market remains positioned for double-digit expansion. Continued smart-city modernization, airport and public-transport investment, cloud adoption and demand for privacy-conscious crowd intelligence are expected to support sustained growth through 2030.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Definition and Scope of the Report

1.3 Crowd Analytics Industry Value Chain

1.4 Research Methodology

2 Market Size and Growth

2.1 Global Market Snapshot

2.2 Global Crowd Analytics Market Size and Growth

2.3 Global Crowd Analytics Market Growth Analysis

2.4 Market Drivers

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Market Challenges and Restraints

3 Market Segmentation

3.1 Market Segmentation Overview

3.2 By Component

3.3 By Technology

3.4 By Application

3.5 By Deployment

3.6 By End User

4 Regional and Country Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 United States

4.1.2 Canada

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Germany

4.2.2 United Kingdom

4.2.3 France

4.2.4 Italy

4.2.5 Spain

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 China

4.3.2 Japan

4.3.3 India

4.3.4 South Korea

4.3.5 Australia

4.4 Latin America

4.5 Middle East & Africa

4.6 Global Regional Comparison

5 Technology, Use Cases and Operational Insights

5.1 Crowd Analytics Technology Landscape

5.2 People Counting and Occupancy Analytics

5.3 Crowd Density and Flow Analytics

5.4 Video Analytics and Computer Vision

5.5 AI, Machine Learning and Predictive Crowd Analytics

5.6 Crowd Analytics in Transportation

5.7 Crowd Analytics in Retail, Events and Venues

5.8 Crowd Analytics for Smart Cities and Public Safety

5.9 Privacy, Ethics and Regulatory Considerations

5.10 Competitive Technology Positioning

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

6.2 Major Companies

7 Company Profiles

7.1 NEC Corporation

7.2 Axis Communications

7.3 Hikvision

7.4 Bosch

7.5 BriefCam

7.6 Xovis

7.7 Vivacity Labs

7.8 Density

8 Strategic Insights and Outlook

8.1 Key Market Opportunities

8.2 Emerging Technology Opportunities

8.3 Strategic Recommendations

8.4 Global Market Outlook

List of Tables [10]



List of Figures [13]

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