OCM Globe Brings AIKO 3D Fruit Ice Cream To Brooklyn Nets AAPI Night At Barclays Center

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Linden, New Jersey, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

OCM Globe Inc., leading distributor of Asian food and beverage products in the United States and an official partner of the Brooklyn Nets, brought its innovative frozen dessert brand, AIKO Garden, to Barclays Center on November 4 for the Brooklyn Nets' AAPI Night celebration.

Held during the Brooklyn Nets' home game against the Charlotte Hornets, the event brought together basketball, Asian culture, and creative food experiences, introducing NBA fans to AIKO's distinctive 3D fruit-shaped frozen desserts.









Bringing 3D Innovation Frozen Dessert to the NBA Experience

As part of its ongoing partnership with the Brooklyn Nets, OCM Globe transformed a section of Barclays Center into a vibrant pink-themed AIKO brand experience.

Fans were invited to discover AIKO's colorful frozen desserts through complimentary tastings, interactive photo opportunities, basketball-themed displays, and branded giveaways.

The activation featured AIKO's signature fruit-shaped frozen desserts, including flavors such as peach, grape, lychee, strawberry, pineapple, and blueberry, alongside other creative offerings.

Designed to resemble real fruit, AIKO's visually distinctive products combine playful presentation with an innovative approach to frozen desserts, creating an experience that appeals to consumers across cultures and generations

Celebrating AAPI Culture Through Food and Sports

AAPI Night provided an opportunity to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander communities while connecting cultural traditions with the excitement of professional basketball.

Through its collaboration with the Brooklyn Nets, OCM Globe continues to create opportunities for Asian food and beverage brands to reach broader audiences in the United States.

The event brought fans together through shared experiences, encouraging visitors to explore new flavors, interact with the brand, and celebrate cultural diversity.









Expanding Brand Visibility Beyond the Court

AIKO and OCM Globe branding appeared across Barclays Center's digital displays, including prominent arena signage, further extending the brands' visibility throughout the game-day experience.

The activation also incorporated basketball-inspired merchandise, branded photo installations, and interactive activities that encouraged fan participation and social media engagement.

By combining in-person sampling with sports entertainment and digital brand exposure, OCM Globe demonstrated how experiential marketing can help introduce emerging food brands to mainstream American consumers.

From Asian Food Distribution to Mainstream American Markets

The Barclays Center activation represents another step in OCM Globe's broader strategy to bring innovative Asian food and beverage products into mainstream U.S. markets.

AIKO has continued expanding its presence through retail partnerships, consumer sampling campaigns, and major industry events, including its introduction to select Costco locations in Southern California.

With its distinctive 3D fruit-shaped frozen desserts and expanding product portfolio, AIKO reflects the growing opportunities for Asian-origin food brands to connect with consumers through product innovation, visual storytelling, and cross-cultural experiences.

As OCM Globe strengthens its relationships across retail, distribution, and professional sports, the company remains focused on making Asian food innovation more accessible to American consumers.

About OCM Globe Inc.

OCM Globe Inc. is a U.S.-based Asian food and beverage wholesaler and distributor dedicated to connecting international food brands with the American market. Through its distribution network, retail partnerships, and brand marketing initiatives, OCM supports the growth of innovative food and beverage products across the United States.

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About AIKO

AIKO is a frozen dessert brand known for its innovative 3D fruit-shaped products, colorful flavors, and playful presentation. Combining distinctive designs with engaging consumer experiences, AIKO aims to bring creativity and enjoyment to the frozen dessert category.

From viral social media buzz to Costco retail success and international expansion, AIKO's global journey highlights OCM Foods' expertise in product innovation, retail distribution, and brand development.

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Angie liu

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CONTACT: Angie liu...