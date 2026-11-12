Global Metal Recycling Market Analysis And Forecast 2026-2034 Market To Reach USD 368.5 Billion, Driven By AI Sorting, Green Steel, And Circular Economy Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Metal Recycling Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Metal Type, Type, End Use Industry, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added tooffering.

The global metal recycling market reached USD 263.0 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 368.5 Billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 3.70% during 2026-2034. Asia-Pacific led the market with a share exceeding 51.9% in 2025. Market growth is supported by stronger environmental regulations, expanding industrial activity, energy conservation initiatives, rising construction and automotive demand, and advances in metal sorting and processing technologies.

Environmental sustainability remains a major market driver. Recycling reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, energy consumption, reliance on virgin ore extraction, and pressure on natural resources. Aluminum recycling, for example, uses approximately 95% less energy than primary production. Government policies, corporate sustainability programs, landfill restrictions, and public awareness campaigns are encouraging manufacturers, construction companies, and households to increase scrap metal recovery.

Automotive and Construction Demand

The automotive industry is increasing its use of recycled steel, aluminum, copper, and other metals in vehicle components such as doors, hoods, fenders, and trunk lids. Global motor vehicle production exceeded 85 million units in 2022, representing annual growth of 6%. Production also expanded across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and South Korea, creating additional demand for cost-effective and lower-emission materials.

Building and construction represented approximately 40.0% of the market in 2025, making it the leading end use industry. Recycled steel and aluminum are widely used in beams, columns, roofing, infrastructure, residential developments, and commercial buildings. Urbanization, infrastructure renewal, green building standards, and continued housing development are expected to sustain demand throughout the forecast period.

Investment in Scrap Metal Processing

Metal recycling companies are investing in advanced sorting, identification, and processing systems to improve material recovery, quality, and operating efficiency. In December 2023, Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. invested approximately USD 10 million in its scrap metal processing facilities to increase capacity and improve margins. Industry consolidation is also strengthening sourcing networks. In December 2022, ArcelorMittal announced agreements to acquire Polish recycler Zaklad Przerobu Zlomu (Zlomex) and Netherlands-based ferrous scrap recycling business Riwald Recycling.

Market Segmentation Highlights



Metal type: Aluminum led with approximately 56.6% of the market in 2025. Its high recyclability and extensive use in automotive, construction, and packaging applications support continued growth. In 2023, U.S. aluminum producers recycled 57% of beverage can scrap, while nearly 75% of all aluminum produced in the country remained in use.

Type: Ferrous metal accounted for approximately 62.0% of the market in 2025. Iron and steel remain essential to construction, automotive production, industrial machinery, and transportation equipment. Their durability, established collection networks, and energy-saving potential reinforce their market leadership. End use industry: Building and construction held approximately 40.0% of the market in 2025, supported by infrastructure investment, sustainable building practices, and demand for durable structural materials.

The report analyzes the market by steel, aluminum, copper, and other metals; ferrous and non-ferrous categories; and end use industries including building and construction, packaging, automotive, industrial machinery, electronics and electrical equipment, and shipbuilding.

Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific accounted for more than 51.9% of global revenue in 2025. Its leadership reflects large-scale industrialization, urban development, extensive scrap availability, high manufacturing capacity, and strong demand from construction and automotive producers. China used 213.7 million tonnes of recycled steel in 2023, while India recorded an 11.5% increase to 29 million tonnes. Regional governments are also promoting recycling investment to reduce dependence on imported raw materials and support resource conservation.

North America benefits from established scrap collection infrastructure, advanced recycling technology, environmental regulation, and sustained demand from steelmaking, construction, and automotive industries. U.S. recycled steel consumption reached 56.8 million tonnes in 2023, while exports increased by 8% to 5.1 million tonnes. Recycling one ton of steel can conserve approximately 1.1 tons of iron ore, 0.05 ton of limestone, and 0.6 ton of coking coal. Recycled steel production can also save up to 72% of the energy required for primary production, while recycled copper can save around 85%.

Europe continues to emphasize circular economy policies, lower carbon emissions, electronics recycling, and construction material recovery. The EU-27 recycled 74.8 million tonnes of steel in 2023 and remained a leading exporter, with shipments rising 9.2% to 19.2 million tons.

Latin America is expanding its recycling capacity through infrastructure programs and investment in automotive and construction supply chains. Brazil processed approximately 3 million metric tons of metal in 2023, while Mexico's recycled steel imports increased by 56.3% to 2.5 million tonnes.

The Middle East and Africa are also gaining momentum as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, and Turkey invest in sustainable steelmaking and recycling infrastructure. Construction activity, automotive demand, and national development programs are supporting long-term regional opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies are deploying AI-powered sorting systems, expanding processing facilities, acquiring regional recyclers, and strengthening scrap sourcing networks. Their strategies focus on higher recovery rates, improved material quality, lower carbon emissions, and alignment with circular economy targets.

The report provides competitive analysis and company profiles for:



ArcelorMittal

Aurubis AG

Commercial Metals Company

Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd.

European Metal Recycling Ltd (Ausurus Group Ltd)

Nucor Corporation

OmniSource LLC (Steel Dynamics Inc.)

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.

Sims Limited Tata Steel Limited

Overall, the global metal recycling market is positioned for steady growth as manufacturers pursue lower production costs, governments tighten environmental standards, and end use industries increase their reliance on recycled materials. Continued investment in technology, processing capacity, and regional collection networks will remain central to market development through 2034.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900