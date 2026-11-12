Pharmaceutical Packaging Essentials Training Scheduled For March 17-19, 2027, Covering Regulatory Compliance, ICH Testing And Packaging Materials

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three-day online course led by packaging specialist Chris Penfold offers 18 CPD hours on packaging formats, GMP requirements, artwork, child-resistant and tamper-evident packaging, and trade and transit requirements

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pharmaceutical Packaging Essentials: From Regulatory Compliance to Market Success (Mar 17th - Mar 19th, 2027)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets has opened registration for“Pharmaceutical Packaging Essentials: From Regulatory Compliance to Market Success”, a three-day online course organised by IPI Academy. It takes place live from March 17 to March 19, 2027. The course gives a foundational understanding of, or a refresher on, pharmaceutical product packaging, from new product development and regulatory requirements to material selection and market launch.

Key Event Facts



Course: Pharmaceutical Packaging Essentials: From Regulatory Compliance to Market Success

Dates: March 17-19, 2027

Time: 09:00-16:45 GMT

Format: Live online

CPD: 18 hours Speaker: Chris Penfold, Freelance Packaging Development Specialist and Consultant

What the Course Covers

Day 1 introduces the new product development (NPD) process and the role of pharmaceutical packaging. It then covers regulatory and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements, product security and emerging pharmaceutical legislation. Participants examine how to choose packaging, pack testing and evaluation under ICH guidelines, special climatic conditions and secondary and tertiary packaging materials.

Day 2 continues ICH testing and reviews the key properties of primary packaging materials in depth.

Day 3 completes primary, secondary and tertiary materials and addresses trade and transit requirements. It closes with an interactive case-study group exercise. Throughout the course, sessions also cover environmental considerations, artwork design essentials, child-resistant closures and tamper-evident packaging.

Why You Should Attend



Understand regulatory, GMP and emerging legislative requirements for pharmaceutical packaging

Apply ICH pack testing and evaluation, including special climatic conditions

Compare primary, secondary and tertiary packaging materials and their applications

Address artwork design, child-resistant closures and tamper-evident packaging Put learning into practice through a case-study group exercise, while earning 18 CPD hours

Who Should Attend

The course suits professionals new to the industry and those seeking a refresher. This includes:



Packaging design and labelling personnel

Artwork producers and technical writers

Quality assurance, quality control and regulatory personnel

Project managers, purchasers and logistics personnel

Clinical trial suppliers and suppliers to the industry Account managers, business developers and auditors

Featured Speaker

Chris Penfold, Freelance Packaging Development Specialist and Consultant, Design Cognition Ltd. He has over 25 years of packaging development and NPD experience with GSK, Novartis, Boots Healthcare and Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare. He holds an MBA and is a Chartered Marketer.

The course takes place on March 17-19, 2027. Professionals responsible for pharmaceutical packaging can review the programme and register thier interest through Research and Markets.

For more information about this training visit

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