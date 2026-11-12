A Practical Approach To Veterinary Vaccine Development And Registration In The EU Training Scheduled For March 9-10, 2027, Guiding Developers From Dossier To Market Approval

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two-day online course led by regulatory consultant Dr. Mel Munro and animal health specialist Michael Fontaine offers 12 CPD hours on the EU regulatory framework, marketing authorisation dossier requirements, licensing procedures and regulatory strategy

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "A Practical Approach to Veterinary Vaccine Development and Registration in the EU (Mar 9th - Mar 10th, 2027)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets has opened registration for“A Practical Approach to Veterinary Vaccine Development and Registration in the EU”, a two-day online course organised by IPI Academy. It takes place live on March 9-10, 2027. The course offers practical advice and guidance on how to develop a veterinary vaccine successfully and achieve market approval in the European Union.

Key Event Facts



Course: A Practical Approach to Veterinary Vaccine Development and Registration in the EU

Dates: March 9-10, 2027

Time: 08:30-15:30 GMT

Format: Live online

CPD: 12 hours Speakers: Dr. Mel Munro and Michael Fontaine

What the Course Covers

The programme begins with a practical guide to the EU regulatory framework for veterinary vaccines and the procedures designed to promote vaccine availability. Participants then work through the requirements of the marketing authorisation dossier, covering quality, safety and efficacy. They also learn how to use the summary of product characteristics (SPC) as a development tool.

A workshop on planning a vaccine development, focused on safety or efficacy, has groups report back for discussion and Q&A. The course then addresses developing novel vaccines and seeking regulatory advice, preparing and submitting the dossier, and European licensing procedures and regulatory strategy.

Why You Should Attend



Understand the EU regulatory framework for veterinary vaccines and procedures that promote availability

Meet marketing authorisation dossier requirements for quality, safety and efficacy

Use the SPC as a tool to guide vaccine development

Plan a safety or efficacy development programme in a practical group workshop Choose the right European licensing procedure and regulatory strategy, while earning 12 CPD hours

Who Should Attend



New entrants to registration departments

Registration managers

Veterinary medicinal product manufacturers

Research and development departments

Personnel from micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) Academics interested in commercialising opportunities

Featured Speakers



Dr. Mel Munro, consultant in veterinary medicinal product development and registration for over 20 years. She advises on biologicals from proof of concept to marketing authorisation, including rDNA products, GMOs, monoclonal antibodies, DNA vaccines and gene therapy. Michael Fontaine, PhD in molecular bacteriology, with over 25 years in animal health, including senior roles at Benchmark Animal Health and Virbac. He joined knoell in early 2024.

The course takes place on March 9-10, 2027. Professionals developing or registering veterinary vaccines in the EU can review the programme and register their interest in attending through Research and Markets.

For more information about this training visit

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