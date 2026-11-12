Ally Medical ER Named A 2026 Top Workplace By Houston Chronicle, Earns Best Manager Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Employee feedback earns the freestanding emergency room top honors as its Houston-area team continues to grow

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Houston Chronicle has named Ally Medical Emergency Room (Ally Medical ER), which operates 12 freestanding emergency rooms across Texas, a 2026 Top Workplace and honored it with the Best Manager award.

Top Workplaces honorees are determined by an employee survey that Energage runs with publications like the Houston Chronicle, which measures whether team members feel respected, supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute.

Around 400 Ally Medical ER employees took part in the confidential survey, and the results were clear: 98% would highly recommend working at Ally Medical ER, and 95% say it prioritizes their well-being.

Additionally, Ally Medical ER has also been named a 2026 Top Workplace by the Austin American-Statesman and USA Today. With more than 20,000 five-star Google reviews from patients, the team working around the clock is just as happy.

“Ally Medical ER has grown quickly, and our goal has been to make sure that growth never comes at the expense of our employees," said Jessica Castillo, VP of Human Resources at Ally Medical ER.“We're opening new facilities and welcoming new teammates all the time, but we want every team member who walks through our doors to feel supported, valued, and glad to be here. Seeing our team say that's true is the most positive feedback we could ask for.”

“What an incredible honor to be recognized as a 2026 Top Workplace and to receive the Best Manager award this year. I am truly grateful to be part of an organization that values its people and fosters a culture of teamwork, respect, and excellence,” said Meisha Pairmore, Facility Administrator at Ally Medical ER Spring.“This recognition is a reflection of the amazing team I have the privilege of working with every day. I couldn't be prouder.”

“At Ally Medical ER Clear Lake, our team shows up for patients on some of the hardest days of their lives, and they do it best when they know someone has their back,” said Kate Anzaldua, Facility Administrator at Ally Medical ER Clear Lake.“I'm proud of this team and glad to see them recognized.”



“We're so thankful for our team members and to the patients who trust us with their care. When both say they're happy with Ally Medical ER, it tells us we're doing something right,” said Emmanuel Colliot, CEO of Ally Medical ER.“Our mission is to deliver exemplary experiences to our patients, team members, and the communities we serve. Seeing these reviews and receiving these awards lets us know that we're living our mission.”

Join the Team

Ally Medical ER serves the greater Houston area through its Clear Lake and Spring locations, with Ally Medical ER Magnolia opening in 2027. Ally Medical ER is also hiring across its Texas locations. Explore current openings and apply on Ally Medical ER's careers page.

About Ally Medical Emergency Room

Ally Medical Emergency Room (Ally Medical ER) operates 12 freestanding emergency rooms across the greater Austin, Houston, and Dallas-Fort Worth areas of Texas. Each location is owned by local, board-certified physicians and is open 24/7, 365 days a year. Every location has a full radiology suite, on-site pharmacy, and in-house laboratory for rapid diagnostic results. Ally Medical ER's mission is to deliver exemplary experiences to its patients, team members, and the communities it serves. As of November 2026, Ally Medical ER has more than 20,000 five-star Google reviews across Texas.

Media Contact

Ally Medical Emergency Room

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