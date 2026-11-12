WHG Law Partner Michael Hoffman Honored At IAVA's 2026 Heroes Gala In New York City

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) U.S. Navy combat veteran and attorney recognized for his leadership, advocacy, and continued commitment to America's post-9/11 veterans.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia (WHG Law) proudly announces that partner Michael M. Hoffman was honored for his leadership with Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) at its 2026 Heroes Gala, held November 10 at The Current at Chelsea Piers in New York City.

The annual gala, themed“Honoring Heroes: Past, Present & Future,” brought together veterans, advocates, and community leaders to celebrate extraordinary service and leadership. Marking the 25th anniversary of September 11, 2001, this year's event also paid special tribute to the New York City first responders whose courage and sacrifice inspired a generation of Americans to serve.

Hoffman's recognition reflects a career dedicated to service, both in uniform and in the legal profession.

A U.S. Navy combat veteran, Hoffman served aboard the USS Kitty Hawk with F/A-18 Hornet Squadron VFA-192 before deploying to Afghanistan, where he served as Combat Master Driver for U.S. Forces. His military experience helped shape his commitment to advocating for fellow servicemembers and veterans navigating the challenges of life after service.

Today, Hoffman is a shareholder and VA-accredited attorney at WHG Law, where he leads the firm's Veterans Disability Department. He represents veterans nationwide in disability claims and appeals, helping those who served pursue the benefits and recognition they have earned.

In addition to his legal practice, Hoffman serves on IAVA's Board of Directors, furthering the organization's mission to connect, unite, and empower post-9/11 veterans and their families.

The recognition highlights Hoffman's leadership and continued commitment to IAVA's mission of connecting, uniting, and empowering post-9/11 veterans and their families. Through his military service, legal career, and involvement with the organization, Hoffman has remained committed to advocating for those who have served.

“It's an incredible honor to receive this recognition from IAVA, an organization that means so much to me personally as a veteran. What makes IAVA special is that it puts veterans' voices at the center of its work, bringing us together and turning our experiences into advocacy for meaningful change. It gives those who served a powerful voice in the decisions that affect our lives and our families. I'm proud to be part of that mission and grateful for this honor,” said Michael Hoffman, shareholder at Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia.

For WHG Law, Hoffman's recognition represents the values that guide the firm's work: dedication, advocacy, and an unwavering commitment to standing beside those who have served

“Michael has carried his commitment to service from the military into his work fighting for fellow veterans. He understands what is at stake for veterans and their families, and he brings that sense of responsibility to everything he does. This recognition from IAVA is well deserved, and I'm proud to call him my partner,” said Adam Werner, shareholder at Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia.

As the nation observes Veterans Day, WHG Law congratulates Hoffman on this recognition and extends its gratitude to all veterans, servicemembers, and military families for their service and sacrifice

About Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia

Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia (WHG Law) is a Florida-headquartered law firm representing clients nationwide in veterans disability, personal injury, workers' compensation, Social Security disability, and bankruptcy matters. With a team that includes military veterans, WHG Law is committed to advocating for individuals and families seeking the benefits, compensation, and justice they deserve

About Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America

Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting, uniting, and empowering post-9/11 veterans. Through advocacy, leadership development, and community engagement, IAVA works to improve the lives of veterans and their families

Media Contact

Julia Navan

WHG Law

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