Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs In Asia Training Scheduled For March 3-5, 2027, Covering Market Entry Pathways Across China, India, Japan, Korea And ASEAN

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three-day online course led by regulatory experts Dr. Alan Chalmers and Monica Dressler-Meyer offers 18 CPD hours on registration requirements, clinical trials and product maintenance in 15 Asian markets, plus ASEAN harmonisation

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in Asia (Mar 3rd - Mar 5th, 2027)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets has opened registration for“Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in Asia”, a three-day online course organised by IPI Academy. It takes place live from March 3 to March 5, 2027. The course gives insight into regulatory pathways, market entry requirements, the role of clinical trials and product maintenance across Asia, with an emphasis on innovative products and generics.

Key Event Facts



Course: Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in Asia

Dates: March 3-5, 2027

Time: 09:00-17:00 GMT

Format: Live online

CPD: 18 hours Speakers: Dr. Alan Chalmers and Monica Dressler-Meyer

What the Course Covers

Day 1 introduces the Asia region and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). It then covers the Philippines and Brunei, followed by overviews of the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong SAR.

Day 2 examines India, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam, with a quick outlook on Cambodia and Laos.

Day 3 covers Taiwan and Korea, gives an outline of Japan, and closes with ASEAN harmonisation.

Why You Should Attend



Understand regulatory pathways and market entry requirements across key Asian markets

Compare registration approaches in China, India, Japan, Korea and Taiwan

Navigate country requirements across ASEAN and the progress of ASEAN harmonisation

Understand the role of clinical trials and product maintenance for innovative products and generics Learn from speakers with decades of international regulatory experience, while earning 18 CPD hours

Who Should Attend



Regulatory affairs professionals already working with, or new to, Asian countries Professionals in related functions such as marketing, logistics and production

The course does not cover medical devices, immunologicals or vaccines.

Featured Speakers



Dr. Alan Chalmers, Director, Pharma International (Switzerland). A pharmacist with a B.Sc. in Pharmacy from Strathclyde and a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Formulation from Manchester. He spent around 20 years with Ciba-Geigy, CIBA and Novartis, and has been an independent consultant since 1998. He is a Swissmedic-accredited Qualified Person, author of International Pharmaceutical Registration and a member of the Editorial Board of Scrip Regulatory Affairs, and has consulted for IFPMA and WHO. Monica Dressler-Meyer, DRA Manager, Switzerland. Formerly with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, she holds a degree in Chemistry and Biochemistry from Basel University.

The course takes place on March 3-5, 2027. Regulatory professionals responsible for Asian markets can review the programme and register their interest through Research and Markets.

For more information about this training visit

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