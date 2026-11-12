Utah City Brings New Holiday Destination To Utah County With Inaugural Christmas Village And Outdoor Ice Rink

More than 100 trees will be lit at Utah City.

The festive winter destination in Vineyard, Utah, will feature Utah County's only outdoor ice rink, ice bumper cars, a holiday market, and live entertainment

- Jacklyn Briggs

VINEYARD, UT, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Utah County is getting a new holiday destination with the opening of the inaugural Utah City Christmas Village and outdoor ice rink on December 4. Located at Utah City, the 700-acre mixed-use development in Vineyard, the seasonal attraction will transform The Greenline promenade into a festive winter destination featuring Utah County's only outdoor ice rink, ice bumper cars, a Christmas Village with local vendors, and a s'mores station.

The community is invited to celebrate the Utah City Tree Lighting and Ice Rink Season Opening on Friday, December 4, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. The free community event will feature:

.A 40-foot Christmas tree lighting, surrounded by more than 100 festive trees

.The grand opening of the Utah City Ice Rink, with skate rentals available

.Live reindeer and sleigh rides

.Visits and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus

.Live holiday performances

.A festive light tunnel

Utah City Christmas Village: Holiday Market, Food and Seasonal Activities

Following opening night, the Utah City Christmas Village will be open every Friday and Saturday through December 23, culminating in a special final holiday market.

Throughout the season, visitors can enjoy a s'mores shack, hot slices from Fini Pizza rink side, fire pits, food trucks, and a warming tent from which to view skaters. Ice skates will also be available for rent. Free parking is available at Utah City, which is also easily accessible via the FrontRunner's Vineyard station.

“The Greenline was designed to be a place that brings people together in every season,” said Jacklyn Briggs, director of marketing for Utah City.“This winter, we're creating a new holiday destination where people can skate under the lights, discover unique gifts from talented local makers, and gather with friends and family around a warm fire. We want to create something that feels special to this community and becomes a tradition people look forward to year after year.”

Christmas Village Vendor and Sponsorship Opportunities

Applications are encouraged from food trucks, local artisans, makers, and retail vendors interested in participating in the Utah City Christmas Village.

Vendor applications are available at .

For ice rink sponsorship details or to schedule a private branded skate party, contact....

Utah City Ice Rink and Ice Bumper Car Details

The Utah City Ice Rink will remain open through February 27, offering opportunities to skate under the lights throughout the holiday season and winter months. It is the only rink in Utah to feature ice bumper cars. Ice bumper car sessions will be offered on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and Saturday afternoons.

Regular ice rink hours are:

.Monday–Friday: 5:30–10:30 p.m.

.Saturday: 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

.Sunday: Private rink rentals available by reservation from noon–8 p.m. There is also the option to include ice bumper cars for private events.

From December 21 through January 2, the rink will open at 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

Private Ice Rink Rentals and Group Events

The Utah City Ice Rink will offer private rentals on Sundays throughout the season for groups looking to reserve the ice for their own events. Birthday parties, team outings, and company gatherings can reserve the full rink for a dedicated session, with skate rental included for every guest. Private ice bumper car sessions are also available. Private rink rentals are booked online, and availability is limited. Fini Pizza & Cafe, located steps from the rink on the Greenline Promenade, is available to cater private rentals. Groups can add pizzas, hot drinks, and treats to their booking.

Tickets and additional information about ice skating and ice bumper cars are available at utahcity/utahcityicerink.

# # #

About Utah City

Utah City is a groundbreaking, 700-acre development along the eastern shore of Utah Lake in Utah County. Spearheaded by The Flagship Companies, the project will feature a 20-acre, state-of-the-art Huntsman Cancer Institute campus. Designed by renowned city planner Jeff Speck and DPZ, Utah City prioritizes walkability, timeless architecture, and seamlessly integrated outdoor spaces. As a model for thoughtful growth and development, it is set to redefine urban living in Utah County. For more information, visit utahcity.

Hilary Reiter Azzaretti

Redhead Marketing & PR

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Utah City Brings New Holiday Destination to Utah County with Inaugural Christmas Village and Outdoor Ice Rink News Provided By Redhead Marketing & PR November 12, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.