HUMN And Soulverse Join Forces To Transform Digital Identity And The Future Of Work

“People create extraordinary value every day through their skills, knowledge and relationships, yet much of that value goes unrecognized,” said Karla M. Ballard, Founder and CEO of HUMN.

“Identity is more than verification. It determines how we are recognized, trusted and empowered to participate in the digital economy,” said Kavitha Kanaparthi, Founder and Chief Soul of Soulverse.

Strategic partnership combines AI-powered opportunity networks, secure digital identity and blockchain technology to unlock new economic opportunities.

- Kavitha Kanaparthi, Founder and Chief of Soulverse.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HUMN and Soulverse today announced a strategic partnership to reshape how people establish digital identities, verify their contributions and unlock economic opportunities in an AI-driven world.

The collaboration combines HUMN's ONE HUMN PassportTM, Proof of Contribution and AI-powered opportunity network with Soulverse's Soul IDTM decentralized identity technology. Together, they aim to give individuals greater control over their professional reputations, credentials and economic futures.

The partnership builds on HUMN's collaboration with Vannadium, whose Layer 0 and Layer 1 blockchain infrastructure has helped bring HUMN on-chain, establishing a foundation for recording and verifying contributions.

“People create extraordinary value every day through their skills, knowledge and relationships, yet much of that value goes unrecognized,” said Karla M. Ballard, Founder and CEO of HUMN.“We're building a world where people can carry their contributions and reputations forward, turning trusted relationships into economic opportunities. Soulverse provides the identity foundation, while Vannadium has helped bring our infrastructure on-chain.”

Building a New Economy of Trust

Traditional résumés and professional profiles rarely capture the full value people create through employment, entrepreneurship, caregiving, creative projects and community participation.

HUMN and Soulverse aim to change that by making professional identity, verified contributions and trusted relationships portable across platforms and institutions.

Soulverse's Soul IDTM and SoulogramTM technologies enable individuals to establish persistent digital identities, verify credentials and share information selectively without unnecessarily exposing sensitive personal data.

“Identity is more than verification. It determines how we are recognized, trusted and empowered to participate in the digital economy,” said Kavitha Kanaparthi, Founder and Chief Soul of Soulverse.“Our partnership with HUMN connects sovereign identity with real economic opportunity. We are helping build an economy that recognizes not just who people are, but what they contribute.”

Turning Contributions Into Opportunities

The partnership envisions a global contribution economy where verified skills, work histories and trusted networks open doors to employment, entrepreneurship and financial participation.

Potential applications include portable professional credentials, permission-based data sharing, community-driven enterprise and AI-powered opportunity discovery.

“Technology should make it easier for people to help one another succeed,” Ballard added.“Our vision is a global economy where trust, contribution and human potential become powerful drivers of opportunity.”

HUMN and Soulverse invite businesses, financial institutions, universities, governments and nonprofit organizations to collaborate in developing this next generation of digital trust infrastructure.

HUMN is available now on web, iOS and Android, with additional features offered through paid memberships.

Explore HUMN: /waitlist

About HUMN

HUMN builds AI-powered opportunity networks and ledger-based Proof of Contribution technology, helping individuals transform skills, relationships and verified participation into economic opportunities.

About Soulverse

Soulverse develops decentralized identity, verifiable credentials and digital trust technologies that connect individuals, institutions and intelligent systems while strengthening personal control over digital information.

About Vannadium

Vannadium develops blockchain-based trust and data infrastructure supporting secure verification, interoperability and transparent digital participation. Its technology has helped bring HUMN's infrastructure on-chain.

Media Contact

Dr. Stephanie M. Shorter

Chief Engagement Officer, HUMN

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John Arundel

Perdicus Communications [US]

+1 703-963-4191

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HUMN and Soulverse Join Forces to Transform Digital Identity and the Future of Work News Provided By Perdicus Communications November 12, 2026, 16:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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