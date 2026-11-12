Kirby Chan & Co. Wins Two 2026 Platinum Awards In Brampton

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The real estate team's first year in Brampton brings dual CommunityVotes recognition, with Nisha Pawa leading its local expansion.

- Kirby Chan, Founder, Kirby Chan & Co. Real Estate TeamBRAMPTON, CANADA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- **BRAMPTON, Ontario, Canada - November 12, 2026** - Kirby Chan & Co. Brampton Real Estate Team has announced that Kirby Chan received two Platinum Awards in the 2026 CommunityVotes Brampton awards, in the Best Real Estate Agent and Best Real Estate Broker categories. The recognition comes during the team's first year of operations in Brampton, following its expansion into the city earlier in 2026.The CommunityVotes program recognises local businesses and professionals through community nominations and voting. Platinum is the highest recognition level awarded within each category.First Year of Expansion into BramptonKirby Chan & Co. Real Estate Team was established in 2010 and has operated across several Greater Toronto Area communities, including Richmond Hill, Markham and Thornhill.In 2026, the organisation expanded into Brampton, Ontario, establishing a local team led by real estate professional Nisha Pawa.The expansion was undertaken to extend the organisation's residential real estate services into Peel Region while maintaining a locally led team structure."We are honoured to receive these two Platinum Awards during our first year in Brampton," said Kirby Chan, founder of Kirby Chan & Co. Real Estate Team. "We appreciate the support and recognition from the community. This milestone reflects the dedication of our team members who have worked to establish our presence in Brampton."Recognising Brampton Team Leader Nisha PawaNisha Pawa has played a central role in the establishment and development of Kirby Chan & Co. Brampton Real Estate Team.As the Brampton Real Estate Team Leader, Pawa has supported the development of local business relationships, team operations and real estate services for buyers and sellers in the community.Chan recognised her contributions to the team's first year in Brampton."Nisha Pawa has demonstrated tremendous commitment and leadership throughout our expansion," said Chan. "Her hard work has been instrumental in establishing our Brampton operations. We appreciate her dedication and the efforts of the entire local team."The company credits its Brampton team members for their work in establishing operations and developing relationships within the community.Regional Growth Across Brampton, Markham and VaughanThe Brampton expansion forms part of Kirby Chan & Co.'s continuing development across the Greater Toronto Area.Since its founding in 2010, the organisation has expanded its real estate activities to include Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Toronto and Vaughan.In 2026, Brampton became an additional service area, extending the organisation's presence into Peel Region.In addition to the 2026 Brampton Platinum Awards, Kirby Chan has received recognition in the Best Real Estate Agent and Best Real Estate Broker categories in Markham and Vaughan.The recognition across these municipalities marks another development in the organisation's regional growth.Kirby Chan & Co. operates under eXp Realty, Brokerage, and provides residential real estate representation and related services across its Greater Toronto Area markets.Continued Development in the Brampton Real Estate MarketFollowing the 2026 expansion, Kirby Chan & Co. Brampton Real Estate Team intends to continue developing its local operations under Nisha Pawa's leadership.The team's residential real estate services include buyer and seller representation, property evaluations, relocation assistance, downsizing and investment property guidance.The company also plans to maintain its existing operations in Markham, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Toronto and surrounding communities.The 2026 awards mark the organisation's first year of recognition in Brampton and coincide with its efforts to establish a long-term presence in the city.About Kirby Chan & Co. Brampton Real Estate TeamKirby Chan & Co. Brampton Real Estate Team is part of Kirby Chan & Co. Real Estate Team, a residential real estate organisation founded by Kirby Chan in 2010 and affiliated with eXp Realty, Brokerage. The company expanded into Brampton, Ontario, in 2026 under the local leadership of Nisha Pawa. Its services include residential property sales, buyer representation, relocation, downsizing and real estate investment assistance across Brampton, Markham, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Thornhill and Toronto. The organisation's mission is to provide buyers and sellers with local market knowledge, informed guidance and professional representation throughout their real estate transactions.

Kirby Chan

Kirby Chan & Co. Real Estate Inc.

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Kirby Chan & Co. Wins Two 2026 Platinum Awards in Brampton News Provided By Kirby Chan & Co. Real Estate Inc. November 12, 2026, 16:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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