Veridian Code Study: India's Biggest Influencers Cost Brands 3 Times As Much Per View

Cost of one sponsored Instagram Reel view in India, by creator size. Source: Veridian Code, Influencer marketing cost in India (2026).

What influencers cost in India, by the view: the study's findings in one infographic. Source: Veridian Code, Influencer marketing cost in India (2026).

A Reel view costs ₹0.75 from creators under 10,000 followers and ₹2.30 above a million, and 31 of 63 published rate quotes repeat another site's range

- Ashok Kumar Saini, Co-founder, Veridian CodeNEW DELHI, INDIA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A study conducted by the digital marketing agency Veridian Code reveals that a sponsored Instagram Reel from creators with fewer than 10,000 followers costs brands approximately ₹0.75 per view, whereas one from creators with more than a million followers costs about ₹2.30 per view. The agency analysed 63 influencer rate quotes published by 14 agencies, platforms and creator guides in India, and set them against measured Reel views, to establish these benchmark rates.Rates are finalised based on the creator's follower count. The lowest tier (creators with smaller audiences) costs approximately ₹1.00 per follower, while the highest tier costs only about ₹0.37 per follower. But as the number of followers increases, the cost per view rises. For "nano-creators" (those with 1,000 to 10,000 followers), one rupee buys approximately 1.33 views, against 0.44 views for mega-creators (those with more than 10 lakh followers).Other findings:- The cost of a single Instagram Reel varies by creator category; for nano-creators, it typically ranges from ₹1,000 to ₹10,000. For micro-creators (with a follower count between 10,000 and 100,000), the cost ranges from ₹8,000 to ₹75,000. For creators with more than 10 lakh followers, the cost can vary between ₹5.5 lakh and ₹25 lakh.- Among the 63 quotes, 31 showed the same price range as another site. When each range is considered only once, the upper end of the typical cost for mid-tier creators (with 100,000 to 500,000 followers) reduces from ₹3.5 lakh to ₹2.25 lakh.- Based on the data of 25 creators measured by Veridian Code, the median number of views per Reel was between 442 and 44,400. Both these figures came from the two creators with about 17,000 and 21,000 followers.- A creator's Reel view in India costs around 6 to 18 times a Meta Ads impression, which is around ₹129 per 1,000 impressions according to Lebesgue's 2026 ecommerce benchmark.The full study, rate calculator and data files are open to reuse with credit under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 licence at Influencer marketing cost in India (2026)."Followers tell you how many people are expected to see a post, but views tell you how many actually did see it," said Ashok Kumar Saini, co-founder of Veridian Code. "But most rate cards still price according to the followers."The median view figures were pulled from Virev's analysis of 1,538 Indian creator profiles between August and October 2026. Rate cards are only the initial asking prices and not final numbers, and the data for creators with more than 10 lakh followers is based on only 37 creators.Veridian Code has recently launched an influencer marketing service which charges the campaigns based on the creator's median Reel views and not their followers. Creators can apply online to join the network for free."Consider the rate card only as an initial offer. You should always ask for the organic views on the creator's last 12 Reels before closing the deal," Ashok said.About Veridian CodeVeridian Code is a web design, development, and digital marketing agency based in New Delhi, India, established in 2024. The agency offers a range of services, including websites, branding and graphic design, Google, Meta, and LinkedIn advertising, SEO and AI search visibility, Google Business Profile management, social media management, reel and video production, influencer marketing, LinkedIn personal branding, conversion tracking, and content and copywriting. It provides custom solutions for businesses across India and internationally. More information can be found at .

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Veridian Code Study: India's Biggest Influencers Cost Brands 3 Times as Much per View News Provided By Veridian Code November 12, 2026, 16:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media



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