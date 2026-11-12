CSRV Ventures LLC Acquires Tall Oak Tax Services LLC And Tall Oak Tax Services Of VA LLC

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) This Acquisition adds more than 35 tax preparation locations across NC / VA, expanding the company's regional presence and operation capabilities.

MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mooresville, NC - November 12, 2026 - CSRV Ventures LLC ("CSRV Ventures") has completed the acquisition of Tall Oak Tax Services LLC and Tall Oak Tax Services of VA LLC (collectively, "Tall Oak Tax Services"), expanding its established network of tax preparation offices through the addition of more than 35 locations throughout North Carolina and Virginia. The transaction closed on October 27, 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed.“The SMP team has been great. I'll recommend them to anyone.” said Chris Potter, Owner of Tall Oak Tax Services, LLC. The acquired locations are expected to continue operating largely as they have historically, preserving the familiar customer experience and relationships developed over time. As part of the broader CSRV Ventures organization, these offices will benefit from access to an expanded network of resources, shared operational expertise, and opportunities for continued investment and growth.“I'd like to give Greg Ponder and the entire SMP team a shout out and thank you for a job well done. Most importantly, some of the highest character gentlemen and nice guys I've ever dealt with, said Greg Clark, Owner of CSRV Ventures LLC. Together, the businesses are positioned to strengthen their regional presence while maintaining the personalized, community-focused service that remains central to their operations.Tall Oak Tax Services LLC and Tall Oak Tax Services of VA LLC collectively operated more than 35 tax preparation locations across North Carolina and Virginia. Through their network of community-based offices, the businesses provided individual and small business customers with tax preparation and related services, establishing a presence in local markets throughout both states.CSRV Ventures LLC is a tax preparation services holding company headquartered in Waxhaw, NC, with existing operations throughout the southeastern United States. Through its affiliated businesses, CSRV Ventures provides tax preparation and related services to individuals and small businesses across its regional network of offices. The acquisition of Tall Oak Tax Services expands the company's geographic footprint and supports its strategy of building a more integrated, scalable regional tax preparation organization while maintaining a commitment to serving customers in local communities.About SMP Capital PartnersSMP Capital Partners is a mergers and acquisitions advisory firm specializing in sell-side representation of privately held businesses and their owners. The firm provides experienced, strategic guidance throughout the transaction process, helping business owners navigate complex ownership transitions and achieve their transaction objectives. SMP Capital Partners serves businesses with enterprise values of up to $150 million.For more information, visitMedia Contact:Sam Casey | Chief Marketing OfficerSMP Capital Partners331 Alcove Rd, Suite 300Mooresville, NC 28117(704) 269-8100...tal |

Sam Casey

SMP Capital Partners

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CSRV Ventures LLC Acquires Tall Oak Tax Services LLC and Tall Oak Tax Services of VA LLC News Provided By SMP Capital Partners November 12, 2026, 16:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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