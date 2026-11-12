Thekey Receives Connecticut Home Health Agency License, Expanding Care Options For Connecticut Families

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New license adds home health aide services and nursing under registered nurse supervision, so Connecticut families can get skilled support at home.

- Greg Meyers, Chief Operating Officer of TheKeyGLASTONBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TheKey, a national provider of in-home care, today announced that it has received its Home Health Agency license from the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH). The license follows a successful onsite state survey and allows TheKey of Connecticut to begin serving clients under its new home health service line as of October 16, 2026.With the license, TheKey is expanding what it can offer Connecticut clients beyond companion and personal care.Two new services sit at the center of the launch:Home health aide services. Certified home health aides, supervised by TheKey's registered nurses, provide hands-on care with clinical oversight. Registered nurses assess patients, develop individualized plans of care, and oversee home health aide services, including ongoing supervision and reassessment as appropriate, giving families confidence that daily care follows a clinical plan and that changes in condition are caught early.Skilled Nursing Services: Registered Nurse (RN) visits & Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) hourly nursing care. We offer in-home nursing services delivered by Registered nurses and Licensed practical nurses tailored to each patient's individual care needs.. Families can book a nurse for exactly the time they need, whether that is a one-hour visit or regular recurring support. Nursing services may include:●Medication administration, management and reconciliation●Wound care and dressing changes●Post-hospital and post-surgical nursing support●Monitoring of chronic health conditions and vital signs●Support with ostomy, catheter or feeding-tube care●Communication and coordination with physicians, families and other healthcare providers*Registered nurses (RNs) provide skilled nursing services, conduct nursing assessments, develop and review individualized plans of care, and oversee home health aide services. Licensed practical nurses (LPNs) also provide nursing care within their authorized scope of practice and under appropriate RN supervision and clinical direction.“Families need clear guidance when a loved one requires more help at home,” said Greg Meyers, Chief Operating Officer of TheKey.“Expanding our Connecticut services allows us to offer nursing and home health aide care alongside our existing support. It is an important step in helping more families find care that fits their needs.”TheKey's Connecticut clinical team includes registered nurses who will perform in-home clinical assessments and establish individualized plans of care, and oversee the delivery of home health services to ensure the client's needs are met with personalized care. A dedicated care team will stay in contact with clients, families and other healthcare providers to coordinate and support communication about the client's needs and plan of care.“Our nurses will work closely with our caregivers, families and referring providers so they understand the plan of care and know whom to contact with questions,” said [Deirdre Doyle, MHA, MSN, RN, CNML], [Regional Manager & CT Home Health Administrator], of TheKey of Connecticut.“We want families to understand the support available and feel informed about the care their loved one receives.”Together, these services give clients a single provider whose care can grow with them. A client who starts with a few hours of companion care can add nursing visits after a hospital stay without changing agencies, onboarding a new team or coordinating multiple providers. For hospitals, discharge planners, physicians and senior living communities, TheKey now offers one call for both non-medical and nurse-supervised care, helping clients transition home safely and stay there longer.TheKey is recruiting home health aides, LPNs and RN supervisors in Connecticut. Candidates can learn more and apply at . For information about TheKey's Connecticut home health services or to make a referral, visit or call (860) 845-1499.About TheKeyFor 25 years, TheKey has earned the trust of more than 120,000 clients by delivering 12 million hours of personalized home care each year using our science-backed Balanced Care Methodthat actively supports well-being. By combining the personal attention of local caregivers with the expertise and resources of a national brand, we provide thoughtful, comprehensive care tailored to each individual's needs, preferences, and lifestyle. Our 4.8-star Google rating reflects our commitment to exceptional care and the trust families place in us.

Andrea morgan

AM Consulting

+1 917-213-5506

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TheKey Receives Connecticut Home Health Agency License, Expanding Care Options for Connecticut Families News Provided By AM Consulting November 12, 2026, 16:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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