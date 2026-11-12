Pacific, Washington Expands Speed Enforcement To Protect Students

Pacific WA School Zone Speed Camera

School Zone Speed Camera enforces speed in Pacific WA

Automated Enforcement in School Zone

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New School Speed Zone Cameras Activate with 30-Day Warning Period Near Alpac Elementary School

PACIFIC, WA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The City of Pacific, Washington, is expanding its automated traffic safety camera program with the activation of new school speed zone cameras near Alpac Elementary School. Featuring advanced photo enforce-ment technology from NovoaGlobal, the initiative aims to reduce speeding, encourage safer driving, and protect students, families, and pedestrians traveling through designated school speed zones.The expansion follows the City's October 2026 activation of automated speed enforcement cameras in the Interurban Trail Park area along 3rd Avenue SW. The newly activated school speed zone cameras will begin with a 30-day warning period, giving motorists an opportunity to adjust their driving habits before monetary penalties are issued.SCHOOL ZONE SPEED CAMERA LOCATIONSThe newly activated cameras will monitor speeding at the following locations near Alpac Elementary School:.100 Block of Milwaukee Boulevard N – Northbound.300 Block of Milwaukee Boulevard N – Southbound30-DAY PERIOD WARNING PERIODDuring the initial 30-day warning period, drivers exceeding the enforcement threshold will receive a warning notice by mail, clearly marked“WARNING,” with no monetary penalty.Following the warning period, payable Notices of Infraction will be issued for verified speeding violations.CIVIL PENALTIESUnder City of Pacific Ordinance No. 2024-2092, codified in Pacific Municipal Code (PMC) Chapter 10.70, automated traffic safety camera fines are established for violations occurring in designated school and public park speed zones.PMC 10.70.080 establishes the following penalties for school speed zone violations:.6–9 mph over the posted speed limit - $200.10 mph or more over the posted speed limit - $290These violations are civil infractions and will not be reported to insurance companies or added to a driver's record.SUPPORTING SAFER SCHOOL ZONESTraffic studies and location analyses conducted in accordance with Washington State law, RCW 46.63.220, demonstrated the need for enhanced traffic safety measures in designated school and public park speed zones.All potential violations will be reviewed and verified by authorized City personnel before a Notice of Infraction is issued.The automated enforcement system captures photos and videos of vehicles exceeding the speed limit in designated school speed zones. Photo and video evidence associated with recorded violations will be avail-able online at for review.Through its continued partnership with NovoaGlobal, the City of Pacific is expanding its commitment to reducing speeding, protecting vulnerable road users, and creating safer environments for students and families.For more information about Pacific's automated traffic safety camera program, visit .

Matina Vourvopoulos

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Pacific, Washington Expands Speed Enforcement to Protect Students News Provided By NovoaGlobal, Inc. November 12, 2026, 16:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry



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