Ironorbit Wraps ACEC 2026 Fall Conference As Engineering Firms Put Data And AI At The Top Of The Agenda

Shadow AI and data management led the conversation at the ACEC 2026 Fall Conference in Phoenix.

IronOrbit shared key takeaways on data management and shadow AI from the ACEC 2026 Fall Conference in Phoenix.

Conversations in Phoenix show firms see AI and data management as one challenge, and both start with a secure foundation

- Ayman Ayoub, Chief Commercial Officer, IronOrbitANAHEIM HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IronOrbit, a provider of AI-ready Desktop as a Service (DaaS), secure cloud infrastructure, and managed IT solutions, today shared key takeaways from the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) 2026 Fall Conference, held October 25 to 28 in Phoenix. Over four days at Booth #412, the IronOrbit team met with engineering executives, firm owners, and IT leaders, and two topics led nearly every conversation: data management and artificial intelligence.Data is the starting point. Engineering firms hold decades of project archives: models, drawing sets, specifications, and client records. Firms see real value in letting AI draw on that history, but most archives were never built for it. Opening them to AI raises hard questions about who can access what, and where that data ends up.Shadow AI is the risk few firms have measured. AI is already inside most firms, whether leadership approved it or not. When employees paste project details or client information into free, unsanctioned tools, that data leaves the firm's control. Leaders in Phoenix weren't asking whether to adopt AI. They were asking how to plan for it and what guardrails to put in place first.“Every conversation in Phoenix came back to data, and AI is part of the same conversation,” said Ayman Ayoub, Chief Commercial Officer at IronOrbit.“Your people are already using AI. The answer isn't to ban it. It's to plan for it, give teams approved tools, and build it on a secure and compliant framework, so the firm gets the benefits without putting its data or its clients at risk.”IronOrbit's INFINITY Workspaces deliver GPU-accelerated private cloud desktops powered by NVIDIA RTX technology, keeping applications, active projects, and archives together in one secure, permissioned environment. The platform has completed SOC 2 Type II examinations with no exceptions for seven consecutive years. IronOrbit's AI consulting services help firms build an adoption plan, set clear guardrails, and give AI controlled access to the data it needs, so adoption happens by design rather than by accident.Firms that missed the IronOrbit team in Phoenix can schedule a complimentary AI and data readiness conversation at .

Bobby Apodaca, Manager Business Unit

IronOrbit

+1 949-208-5318

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IronOrbit Wraps ACEC 2026 Fall Conference as Engineering Firms Put Data and AI at the Top of the Agenda News Provided By IronOrbit November 12, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing, Technology



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