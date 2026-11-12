Vertical Insure And Built Partner To Reduce Coverage Gaps And Delays With Embedded Builder's Risk Insurance

Vertical Insure Partners with Built to Embed Builder's Risk Insurance

Builders can quote and purchase coverage within Built, while lenders can review policy documents in their existing workflows.

- Brock Noland, CEO, Vertical InsureMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vertical Insure and Built Technologies ( ), the AI operating system for real estate finance, today announced a partnership that lets builders get a Builder's Risk Insurance quote, purchase a policy, and submit coverage documents within Built. Lenders managing loan draws and payment schedules in Built can also offer Builder's Risk coverage in the same workflow. Coverage is now available for eligible single-family residential and small multifamily construction projects.The result is a more connected process that reduces administrative work, helps prevent insurance-related delays, and makes it easier for lenders to keep construction projects properly insured as requirements change.Embedded Builder's Risk Coverage from Vertical InsureVertical Insure's Embedded Builder's Risk Insurance provides coverage in the case of property or material damage due to fire, lightning, windstorm, hail, theft, or vandalism. Coverage dates and protection for property and materials in transit or storage depend on the policy's terms and conditions.What Embedded Builder's Risk Means for Lenders and BuildersFor Lenders: Lenders gain greater visibility into insurance coverage across their construction loans: Builder's risk policy documents are organized within Built, and notifications about missing documents and upcoming policy expirations help lenders identify issues that need attention.For Builders: Builders can get a quote, purchase coverage, and submit policy documents directly within Built when their lender requests proof of insurance.“Insurance is essential to managing the risks that come with construction. Built has a unique vantage point in real estate finance because our platform supports the full loan lifecycle, from origination through construction and portfolio management. That gives us a clearer view of project risk and helps us identify potential coverage lapses earlier. We can use that insight to help builders secure competitive coverage and terms, while helping lenders keep funding on track and money flowing into projects.”- Thomas Schlegel, GM, BuiltAvailabilityEligible builders can access coverage within Built's contractor document upload and lender approval workflows, with plans to expand into additional construction segments.About Vertical InsureVertical Insure is an embedded insurance company that integrates customized protection into the software platforms people already use. By partnering with vertical SaaS providers, Vertical Insure enables coverage to be offered at the point of need within existing workflows through its consumer platform, ViCoverage. With expertise spanning both technology and insurance, Vertical Insure supports a model where protection is delivered as a natural part of the platform experience. Learn more at .About BuiltBuilt is the AI operating system for real estate finance, connecting lenders, owners, developers and contractors to help them save time and money, manage risk and make better decisions. Its platform supports lending from sourcing through portfolio management and helps owners and developers manage project costs, capital requests, payments and compliance alongside their accounting systems. Built serves nearly 300 lenders, including 14 of the top 25 U.S. lenders, and supports more than $400 billion in active real estate finance commitments. Learn more at .

Nicole Goloborodko

Vertical Insure

+1 612-502-4566

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Vertical Insure and Built Partner to Reduce Coverage Gaps and Delays with Embedded Builder's Risk Insurance News Provided By Vertical Insure November 12, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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