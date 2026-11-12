PECO Price To Compare Rates To Rise 11.45 % On December 1

PECO's Price to Compare rises to 13.107¢ per kWh on December 1, 2026. The lowest rate available on PA Energy Ratings as of November 5 is 8.69¢ per kWh, more than 33% below the new PECO rate.

PECO's Price to Compare rises 11.45% to 13.107¢/kWh on December 1. See what it means for the average bill and how to compare plans before the change.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Philadelphia's Default Electricity Customers to Pay Double What They Paid Five Years AgoWhile a predicted Super El Niño may help keep heating use low this winter, PAEnergyRatings is warning all Pennsylvania electric customers who stay on their utility's default Price to Compare rate that they will pay more for every kWh they use.Starting on December 1, the Price to Compare for all of PA's major electric utilities will increase to an average of 13.76 cents per kWh. With rising food and fuel costs top of mind for many PA families, steeply rising energy rates are making it harder for them to afford their monthly utility bills. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association estimates ratepayers in PA could spend $1,249 on electricity this winter. That's $103 more than last year's $1,146.PECO customers face one of the state's costliest rate hikes. Their Price to Compare rate rises by 11.45% on December 1 to 13.107 cents per kWh. And though winter is predicted to be mild, forecasters have not ruled out bitter cold blasts from the Polar Vortex. Homes relying on electric heat this winter will pay significantly more during such cold events to keep warm.Key Takeaways· Price to Compare rates in PA have practically doubled just within the past five years. In 2021, the PECO default rate was 7.021 cents per kWh. On December 1, it will rise to 13.107 cents per kWh.· According to PA PUC utility data, the average PECO customer in Philadelphia uses 708 kWh per month. Because rented housing makes up nearly half of Philadelphia housing, this means an average default rate customer will pay about $92.80 per month in supply charges. At nearly $9.54 more than one year ago, this will be the 5th highest average monthly energy supply bill in PA. However, single dwelling homes can expect to cost a lot more.· PECO customers who choose a power supplier of their own can shop 12 month plans with fixed rates below the coming December 1 Price to Compare. Many of these rates cut the average monthly supply charge by $5.00 or more, keeping more cash in your bank account.What Drove Up PECO Price to Compare Rates?Wholesale costs across the PJM Interconnection grid jumped by 46% in early 2026, hitting $56.7 billion. Wholesale costs include the cost of the energy, capacity costs, transmission, ancillary costs, and administration. The biggest increases came from energy supply costs (up 47%) and capacity costs (up 139%).Capacity costs are like insurance premiums that are designed to make sure power is available to meet future peak demand. PJM forecasts how much electricity it will need in the next 3 years and then lines up generators to be ready to meet that need by holding an auction to set prices. Generators are paid this price even if they are never called to supply the energy they promised.PJM's energy supply problem is the result of the grid operator retiring old fossil fuel generators faster than it could replace them. So, it's scrambling to attract companies to build more generators. The grid operator has also been struggling to modernize its process to approve new power plant connections. But electricity supplies remain tight. And as more and more AI and data centers rush to get built, the price for power is rising. And this drives up the price that generators want to be paid to meet PJM's future peak demand.What PECO Customers Can DoPAEnergyRatings urges Philadelphia electricity customers to shop retail electricity suppliers now to lock in the best lowest-priced, fixed rate plan that can meet their needs. PECO customers that sign up with a 12 month plan at today's rate can shield themselves from costly winter cold snap bills as well as avoid unexpected summer cooling costs. PECO customers should also remember the next Price to Compare rate begins on June 1, 2027. Wholesale prices leading into the PJM Capacity Auction could increase rates during the summer.Karl Trollinger, CEO of Lumanex, adds "With electricity customers from Langhorne to Ambler to West Chester all facing affordability problems, the last thing they need is to worry about yet another PECO Price to Compare hike. So, we want to remind them that when the Price to Compare isn't the best choice, they can choose a power supplier that offers plans at rates they can afford. And when it comes to big price swings and confusing choices, we can show them how to find deals that fit their needs."Lastly, the warmer fall temperatures are making it a far easier time to improve your home's energy efficiency. Sealing drafts from cracks, or gaps around windows and doors plus adding more insulation to your attic will help you save money on your home's energy usage.The full version of this release, with links to rate comparisons and supporting data, is available atPAEnergyRatings is operated by Lumanex LLCLumanex LLC operates an energy management platform and a network of energy shopping websites across 11 states across 56 utilities, providing our advisory, comparison and ratings service to over 58 million residential and commercial customers. We provide our customers with the power to choose the best providers through our consumer reviews platform and provide a reliable, unbiased, source of valuable consumer insight, advice, in-depth energy company service evaluations, and personalized recommendations.# # #Lumanex LLC

Vernon Trollinger

PAEnergyRatings

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PECO Price to Compare Rates to Rise 11.45 % on December 1 News Provided By Electricity Ratings, LLC November 12, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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