The Aerospace And Defense Cybersecurity Market Is Expected To Grow To $18.69 Billion By 2030 Due To Increasing Industry

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Aerospace and Defense Cybersecurity Market

The Business Research Company's Aerospace and Defense Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In an age where digital threats are increasingly sophisticated, the aerospace and defense sectors face critical challenges in protecting their sensitive systems. The cybersecurity market tailored to these industries is rapidly evolving, driven by the need to safeguard vital operations from cyberattacks. Let's explore the current size, growth factors, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the aerospace and defense cybersecurity landscape.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory for Aerospace and Defense Cybersecurity

The aerospace and defense cybersecurity market has seen significant expansion recently. It is expected to grow from $9.82 billion in 2025 to $11.15 billion in 2026, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. This rise reflects increasing cyberattack attempts targeting defense networks, heightened demand for securing mission-critical aerospace systems, growing adoption of endpoint and network protection solutions, and the urgent need for secure military communication channels. Additionally, stricter regulations on cybersecurity compliance have played a crucial role in this growth.

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Looking further ahead, the market is projected to accelerate even more, reaching $18.69 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.8%. Key drivers during this forecast period include an increased emphasis on cloud-based security solutions for aerospace and defense, wider use of managed cybersecurity services, and growing reliance on automated incident response and threat monitoring systems. Other important trends involve the deployment of zero trust security models, demand for real-time cyber threat detection, expanded use of identity and access management for critical systems, and heightened focus on encrypted communications and vulnerability management within defense networks.

Understanding Aerospace and Defense Cybersecurity Technologies

Aerospace and defense cybersecurity involves a range of technologies and services designed to shield aerospace and defense infrastructure from cyber threats, unauthorized access, and malicious attacks. These solutions encompass cybersecurity frameworks, advanced threat detection tools, encryption technologies, continuous vulnerability management, and security monitoring. Together, they help protect mission-critical operations, maintain data integrity, and enable secure, uninterrupted communications essential for defense activities.

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Geopolitical Tensions as a Primary Force Behind Market Growth

One of the main factors driving the growth of the aerospace and defense cybersecurity market is the rising tide of geopolitical tensions around the world. Such tensions-comprised of disputes, conflicts, and power rivalries between nations-heighten security risks, prompting governments to bolster their defense capabilities. Increasing territorial disputes and strategic competition compel countries to strengthen their cybersecurity defenses. This results in greater demand for threat intelligence, secure communication systems, advanced data protection technologies, and comprehensive cyber defense solutions to safeguard sensitive information and crucial military operations.

For example, in June 2026, the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), an Australia-based independent think tank, reported that 103 countries were engaged in at least one external conflict according to the 2026 Global Peace Index. This surge in geopolitical conflicts directly contributes to the strong demand for aerospace and defense cybersecurity solutions.

Regional Leadership and Growth Outlook in Aerospace and Defense Cybersecurity

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the aerospace and defense cybersecurity market, reflecting its advanced defense infrastructure and cybersecurity investments. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the upcoming years. The market report also covers other important regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive picture of global market trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The Aerospace and Defense Cybersecurity Market Is Expected to Grow to $18.69 Billion by 2030 Due to Increasing Industry News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 12, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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