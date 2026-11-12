MP: 300-Household Village Puts Gond Art On Global Map, Creates Livelihood For Tribal Artists

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Dindori, Nov 12 (IANS) A small village of around 300 households in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district has emerged as an internationally recognised centre of Gond painting, with the traditional tribal art form providing a source of livelihood to several families while preserving their cultural heritage.

Patangarh, located in the Karanjia development block of eastern Madhya Pradesh, is the birthplace of renowned Gond artist Jangarh Singh Shyam, whose work brought international recognition to the traditional art form and inspired generations of painters from the community.

The village, predominantly inhabited by the Gond community and its sub-groups, has become a hub of artists who are taking their traditional painting beyond regional boundaries.

Several families are now earning their livelihood through artwork while contributing to the preservation and promotion of Gond painting. The art form has also received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, strengthening its identity and recognition in national and international art markets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also contributed to its international exposure by presenting Gond paintings as gifts to distinguished personalities and foreign dignitaries.

This has helped introduce the traditional art form to a wider global audience and highlighted the artistic heritage of tribal communities in Madhya Pradesh, according to a state government statement issued on Thursday.

Jangarh Singh Shyam, whose talent was recognised by renowned art critic and painter J. Swaminathan, played a significant role in giving Gond painting a distinct identity.

Although he died at a young age, his legacy continues through artists from Patangarh and neighbouring villages. Among the younger generation carrying forward this tradition is Atmaram Shyam, a Gond painter from Sunpuri village near Patangarh, who has been working in Bhopal for around seven years.

A postgraduate in fine arts, Atmaram's paintings depict the culture, traditions, folklore, festivals, wildlife and natural surroundings of the Gond community.

"Painting is not merely about creating artworks; it is also a way of taking our culture and traditions forward to future generations," Atmaram said.

He has participated in several national and international exhibitions and art festivals and received awards, including a Gold Award in 2022 and an international art award in 2021.

His paintings received appreciation from foreign delegates, particularly representatives from the United States, during the BRICS summit in Indore, where some of his artworks were purchased.

One of his paintings was also presented to the Consulate General of India in Australia. Atmaram has also taken up the task of training younger generations in Gond painting.

He conducts workshops for college students and recently organised a series of art workshops in Dindori to encourage local children and youth to explore their artistic abilities.

"Art education should not remain confined to big cities and institutions. It should reach young people in rural and tribal areas so that they can develop their creativity and explore opportunities in art entrepreneurship," he said.

The Madhya Pradesh government has been encouraging tribal artists and promoting traditional art forms to preserve the state's cultural heritage and create livelihood opportunities for local communities.