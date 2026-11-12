Over 20 Lakh Defence Pensioners Complete Digital Life Certification Under DLC Campaign 5.0

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) More than 20.48 lakh defence pensioners have successfully submitted Digital Life Certificates (DLCs) in response to the nationwide outreach of the Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) DLC Campaign 5.0 as on November 11, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The campaign in coordination with the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare is being conducted across the country from November 1 to 30.

The initiative aims to facilitate seamless, hassle-free submission of DLCs for defence pensioners and family pensioners through advanced technology-enabled solutions.

A key priority is ensuring that elderly, super-senior, and differently-abled pensioners complete their annual identification conveniently without procedural hardships.

To ensure widespread physical outreach and ground-level support, the Defence Accounts Department (DAD) has mobilised 194 SPARSH Service Centres fully equipped to assist pensioners in generating DLCs and avail SPARSH platform services.

As many as 4.63 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs), 13 partner banks/India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) and 29 nodal officers are facilitating pensioners to generate DLCs in the 80 outreach programmes being conducted across the country.

A Mega Digital Life Certificate camp will also be organised in Kochi on November 23 offering on-the-spot assistance in generation of DLC, the statement said.

The Defence Accounts Department has urged all defence pensioners and family pensioners to visit their nearest SPARSH Service Centre, banks or one of the 80 outreach programmes during November 2026 to experience a hassle-free, fully digitised life certificate submission process.

A focal point of Campaign 5.0 is promoting Aadhaar-based Face Authentication Technology via Jeevan Pramaan portal and mobile application, with more than 80 per cent of the digital life certificates being generated through Face ID.

This facility allows pensioners to authenticate their life certificate using a smartphone, eliminating the need for external biometric hardware.

The campaign enables pensioners to generate certificates from the comfort of their homes, cutting down travel time and eliminating physical visits to bank branches or defence offices.

It addresses difficulties faced by super-senior pensioners whose fingerprints have faded with the passage of time and advancing age.

Besides, the campaign provides significant ease of access for pensioners facing reduced mobility such as differently-abled veterans.