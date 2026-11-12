Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Participation In Roundtable Discussion As Part Of 9Th European Political Community Summit Shared On His Social Media (VIDEO)

The post reads: "President Ilham Aliyev participated in a roundtable discussion within the framework of the 9th Summit of the European Political Community."

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.