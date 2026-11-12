Stellantis Global Supplier Conference Honors 61 Suppliers Worldwide For Excellence In Performance, Quality, Innovation And Value Creation



21 companies named 2026 Suppliers of the Year; in addition, 40 other companies recognized for standout performance

More than 1,000 supplier representatives convened at the Stellantis Global Supplier Conference & Awards Conference highlighted product strategy, technology, design, quality and value creation, building on stronger supplier relationships to support FaSTLAne 2030

DETROIT, November 12, 2026 – Stellantis recognized 61 of its top-performing suppliers from around the world on Nov. 10 at its sixth annual Global Supplier Conference & Awards in Detroit. The honorees were recognized for exceptional performance, innovation and commitment to supporting Stellantis' strategic priorities and delivering value to customers worldwide.

“Delivering on our strategy requires us to move faster, innovate smarter and execute with excellence. Our suppliers are essential partners in this journey, helping us bring great products to market, strengthen our competitiveness and create greater value for our customers,” said Antonio Filosa, Stellantis Chief Executive Officer.“Congratulations to all this year's award winners, and thank you to our global supplier community for your partnership and continued commitment.”

The event, held at Detroit's historic Masonic Temple, brought together more than 1,000 supplier representatives and members of the Stellantis Leadership Team for strategic dialogue and recognition.

Throughout the conference, Stellantis leaders highlighted key priorities for the Company's future success, including program launch execution, emerging technologies, early supplier engagement in design, and continued improvement in quality performance. Leaders emphasized that strong supplier relationships and close collaboration will be essential to accelerating execution, strengthening competitiveness, and delivering FaSTLAne 2030.

“Strong supplier partnerships are built on trust, performance and continuous improvement,” said Monica Genovese, Chief Purchasing Officer, Stellantis, who hosted the event.“This year's honorees distinguished themselves through their ability to deliver quality, innovation and value in a dynamic environment. Their performance strengthens our competitiveness and helps us create better outcomes for our customers.”

Stellantis leaders also outlined the Company's product and technology strategies, quality transformation and global growth opportunities, emphasizing supplier collaboration as critical to accelerating execution and strengthening competitiveness.

With Detroit serving as the backdrop for this year's event, the gathering underscored the region's enduring significance to the automotive industry and its longstanding connection to Stellantis and the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep® and Ram brands. A dedicated presentation on Jeep brand strategy further highlighted how suppliers contribute to the customer experience and the brand's success.

The awards recognize exceptional supplier achievements across Stellantis' global regions and key areas of the business, including direct and indirect materials, quality, innovation, program management, corporate social responsibility, carbon reduction and value creation.

A global, cross-functional Stellantis team selected the 2026 honorees based on quality, delivery, innovation, operational and financial performance, corporate social responsibility, commercial competitiveness and support for shared business objectives.

2026 Stellantis Supplier of the Year Award Winners

AE Corp

Alpine

Alten

Arcese DP World

Benteler

Financière SNOP Dunois

Flex-N-Gate

Hilite

Infineon

Luxshare

Michelin

Metivo

MOBIS

MST Steel

OP Mobility

Petronas

Prime Wheel

Tapfin

Tianma

Tiberina

Valeo

Additional Suppliers Recognized in the Supplier of the Year Categories

Acciona

Adient

Aisin

APL

APG

Aumovio

Autoneum Holding AG

BASF

Brembo

Brose

CATL

CBWEE

Constellation

Desay

DN Automotive

ENGIE

Gestamp

GFX

Graphicient

Kalyani

Kerry Logistics

Magna

Mann+Hummel

Metaplast

Oakley

Orafol

Pirelli

Rediion

Sanai

Sansera Engineering

Sigit

Simoldes

Solstice

Sona Comstar

Sylvan

TomTom

Trebotti

Usiminas

VMAX

Voestalpine

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About Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit Stellantis.com.