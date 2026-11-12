Global Power Grid Modernization Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast, 2026-2033 Renewable Integration And Grid Resilience Propel Market To USD 145.2 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Actionable insights uncover new revenue streams, growth opportunities, competitive strategies, and regional trends to guide smarter power grid modernization investments

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Power Grid Modernization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power grid modernization market was valued at USD 94.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 98.5 billion in 2026 to USD 145.2 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising electricity demand, renewable energy integration, grid resilience requirements, and investment in flexible, reliable power networks.

Asia Pacific led the global market with a revenue share of 43.5% in 2025. The region's strong position reflects continued electricity consumption growth, infrastructure development, renewable power deployment, urbanization, and government initiatives focused on upgrading transmission and distribution networks. China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are among the key national markets evaluated across the region.

Power grid modernization investment is accelerating as utilities and grid operators address aging infrastructure and increasingly complex electricity flows. Advanced hardware, software, services, automation, digital monitoring, and energy-management technologies are helping market participants improve network performance, integrate variable energy resources, reduce operational risks, and strengthen system reliability. Industrial and commercial users are also contributing to demand as businesses seek dependable electricity supply and improved energy management capabilities.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and assesses industry trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Market estimates and forecasts cover grid level, component, end use, and region, enabling stakeholders to evaluate emerging opportunities and changing investment priorities.

Grid Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Transmission Distribution

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Hardware

Software Services

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Electric Utilities

Grid/System Operators

Industrial & Commercial Other End Uses

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Spain

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides market intelligence designed to support investment planning, competitive positioning, product development, and long-term business strategy. Its global and regional analysis helps organizations compare market potential across major segments, identify high-growth areas, and understand the factors influencing power grid modernization spending.



Comprehensive market analysis: Evaluate market size, growth prospects, revenue forecasts, and segment performance across major geographies.

Competitive landscape: Assess the presence, positioning, and market share of key power grid modernization companies.

Industry trends: Examine the primary technologies, policy developments, investment themes, and demand drivers shaping market expansion.

Growth opportunities: Identify potential revenue streams across transmission, distribution, hardware, software, services, and end-use markets.

Actionable recommendations: Apply data-backed insights to strategic planning, market entry, portfolio development, and commercial decision-making. Innovation intelligence: Review relevant product developments and technology advancements influencing the competitive environment.

By combining market forecasts, regional assessments, segment analysis, competitive intelligence, and innovation tracking, the report supports utilities, grid/system operators, technology providers, investors, industrial organizations, and commercial stakeholders seeking to participate in the expanding global power grid modernization market.

Companies Featured



ABB

Eaton

Fluentgrid

GE Vernova

Hitachi Energy

Mitsubishi Electric

S&C Electric Company

Schneider Electric

Siemens Energy Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions

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