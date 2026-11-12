U.S. Dental Tourism Market Size, Share, Trends, And Strategic Outlook, 2026-2033 Market To Reach $3.16 Billion By 2033 As Digital Booking Drives 20.0% CAGR

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Dental Tourism Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service, Provider, Destination Country, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. dental tourism market was valued at an estimated USD 748.3 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.16 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 20.0% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for affordable dental procedures outside the U.S.

Cost savings remain a primary factor influencing U.S. patients to pursue dental treatment abroad. Procedures in international destinations can be significantly less expensive than comparable services in the U.S., even after travel and accommodation expenses are considered. This price difference is particularly relevant for patients requiring complex or elective procedures that may involve substantial out-of-pocket costs.

Limited dental insurance coverage also contributes to the expansion of the U.S. dental tourism market. Many insurance plans exclude or restrict coverage for services such as dental implants, orthodontics, and cosmetic dentistry. As a result, patients are increasingly evaluating overseas treatment options that offer competitive pricing and access to experienced dental professionals.

Long waiting periods for specialized procedures in the U.S. further encourage patients to consider international providers. Established dental tourism destinations, including Mexico, Costa Rica, and Thailand, offer high-quality care, modern facilities, and a broad range of services. Mexico is especially attractive due to its proximity to the U.S., convenient travel access, and extensive network of hospitals and dental clinics serving international patients.

Lifestyle and travel preferences are also shaping U.S. dental tourism demand. Some patients combine dental treatment with leisure travel, creating opportunities for destination countries with strong healthcare and hospitality infrastructure. The growing availability of online platforms has made it easier to research providers, compare treatment costs, review patient experiences, and schedule appointments. Greater digital access supports informed decision-making and improves connections between U.S. patients and international dental providers.

The report evaluates revenue growth and industry trends across the market's principal sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Its analysis covers service categories, provider types, destination countries, and U.S. regions, providing insight into the factors influencing patient preferences and international treatment demand.

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Dental Implants

Orthodontics

Dental Cosmetics Others

Dental implants, orthodontics, and dental cosmetics represent important service categories within the U.S. dental tourism market. Demand across these segments is influenced by procedure costs, insurance limitations, provider expertise, treatment availability, and patient interest in combining care with international travel.

Providers Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Hospitals

Dental Clinics Others

Hospitals and dental clinics serve as the leading provider categories. International patients often assess providers based on clinical credentials, technology, treatment capacity, patient reviews, language support, and coordination of travel-related services.

Destination Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Mexico

Canada

India

Costa Rica

Thailand

Brazil Rest of World

These destinations compete through pricing, accessibility, quality of care, specialized expertise, and tourism infrastructure. Their ability to provide convenient scheduling and comprehensive patient support is expected to remain important to future market development.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



West

Southeast

Southwest

Midwest Northeast

Regional analysis examines dental tourism participation across the U.S., reflecting differences in international travel access, proximity to destination countries, treatment affordability, insurance coverage, and consumer awareness. Together, these factors are expected to support sustained expansion of the U.S. dental tourism market through 2033.

Key Attributes:

