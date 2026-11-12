Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

U.S. Dental Tourism Market Size, Share, Trends, And Strategic Outlook, 2026-2033 Market To Reach $3.16 Billion By 2033 As Digital Booking Drives 20.0% CAGR


Date: 2026-11-12 11:16:58

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cost savings, limited insurance, shorter waits, high-quality overseas care, dental vacations, and online booking platforms are driving U.S. dental tourism demand.

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Dental Tourism Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service, Provider, Destination Country, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. dental tourism market was valued at an estimated USD 748.3 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.16 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 20.0% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for affordable dental procedures outside the U.S.

Cost savings remain a primary factor influencing U.S. patients to pursue dental treatment abroad. Procedures in international destinations can be significantly less expensive than comparable services in the U.S., even after travel and accommodation expenses are considered. This price difference is particularly relevant for patients requiring complex or elective procedures that may involve substantial out-of-pocket costs.

Limited dental insurance coverage also contributes to the expansion of the U.S. dental tourism market. Many insurance plans exclude or restrict coverage for services such as dental implants, orthodontics, and cosmetic dentistry. As a result, patients are increasingly evaluating overseas treatment options that offer competitive pricing and access to experienced dental professionals.

Long waiting periods for specialized procedures in the U.S. further encourage patients to consider international providers. Established dental tourism destinations, including Mexico, Costa Rica, and Thailand, offer high-quality care, modern facilities, and a broad range of services. Mexico is especially attractive due to its proximity to the U.S., convenient travel access, and extensive network of hospitals and dental clinics serving international patients.

Lifestyle and travel preferences are also shaping U.S. dental tourism demand. Some patients combine dental treatment with leisure travel, creating opportunities for destination countries with strong healthcare and hospitality infrastructure. The growing availability of online platforms has made it easier to research providers, compare treatment costs, review patient experiences, and schedule appointments. Greater digital access supports informed decision-making and improves connections between U.S. patients and international dental providers.

The report evaluates revenue growth and industry trends across the market's principal sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Its analysis covers service categories, provider types, destination countries, and U.S. regions, providing insight into the factors influencing patient preferences and international treatment demand.

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Dental Implants
  • Orthodontics
  • Dental Cosmetics
  • Others

Dental implants, orthodontics, and dental cosmetics represent important service categories within the U.S. dental tourism market. Demand across these segments is influenced by procedure costs, insurance limitations, provider expertise, treatment availability, and patient interest in combining care with international travel.

Providers Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Hospitals
  • Dental Clinics
  • Others

Hospitals and dental clinics serve as the leading provider categories. International patients often assess providers based on clinical credentials, technology, treatment capacity, patient reviews, language support, and coordination of travel-related services.

Destination Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Mexico
  • Canada
  • India
  • Costa Rica
  • Thailand
  • Brazil
  • Rest of World

These destinations compete through pricing, accessibility, quality of care, specialized expertise, and tourism infrastructure. Their ability to provide convenient scheduling and comprehensive patient support is expected to remain important to future market development.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • West
  • Southeast
  • Southwest
  • Midwest
  • Northeast

Regional analysis examines dental tourism participation across the U.S., reflecting differences in international travel access, proximity to destination countries, treatment affordability, insurance coverage, and consumer awareness. Together, these factors are expected to support sustained expansion of the U.S. dental tourism market through 2033.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 100
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $748.3 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $3160 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.0%
Regions Covered United States


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Market Definitions
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased Database
1.3.2. Internal Database
1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives
1.3.4. Primary Research
1.3.5. Details of Primary Research
1.4. Information Analysis
1.4.1. Data Analysis Models
1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.5.1. Commodity Flow Analysis
1.6. Data Validation & Publishing
1.7. List of Secondary Sources
1.8. Research Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segmental Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Insights Snapshot
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Market Lineage
3.1.1. Parent Market Analysis
3.1.2. Ancillary Market Analysis
3.2. U.S. Dental Tourism Market- Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3. Regulatory & Reimbursement Scenario
3.4. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: U.S. Dental Tourism Market
3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4.2. PESTLE Analysis
3.4.3. Average Spend Per Patient, 2025
Chapter 4. U.S. Dental Tourism Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. U.S. Dental Tourism Market, By Service: Key Takeaways
4.2. U.S. Dental Tourism Market: Service Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
4.3. Dental Implants
4.3.1. Dental Implants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Orthodontics
4.4.1. Orthodontics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Dental Cosmetics
4.5.1. Dental Cosmetics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Others
4.6.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. U.S. Dental Tourism Market: Providers Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. U.S. Dental Tourism Market, By Delivery Type: Key Takeaways
5.2. U.S. Dental Tourism Market: Delivery Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
5.3. Hospitals
5.3.1. Hospitals Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Dental Clinics
5.4.1. Dental Clinics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Others
5.5.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. U.S. Dental Tourism Market: Destination Country Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. U.S. Dental Tourism Market, By Destination Country: Key Takeaways
6.2. U.S. Dental Tourism Market: Destination Country Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
6.3. Mexico
6.3.1. Mexico Dental Tourism Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Canada
6.4.1. Canada Dental Tourism Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Cost Rica
6.5.1. Cost Rica Dental Tourism Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Thailand
6.6.1. Thailand Dental Tourism Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.7. Brazil
6.7.1. Brazil Dental Tourism Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.8. Rest of World
6.8.1. Rest of World Dental Tourism Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. U.S. Dental Tourism Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. U.S. Dental Tourism Market, By Regional: Key Takeaways
7.2. U.S. Dental Tourism Market: Regional Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
7.3. West
7.3.1. West Dental Tourism Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Southeast
7.4.1. Southeast Dental Tourism Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.5. Southwest
7.5.1. Southwest Dental Tourism Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.6. Midwest
7.6.1. Midwest Dental Tourism Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.7. Northeast
7.7.1. Northeast Dental Tourism Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Company Categorization
8.2. Company Market Position Analysis, 2025
8.3. Strategy Mapping
8.4. Company Profiles
8.4.1. Sani Dental Group
8.4.1.1. Overview
8.4.1.2. Financial Performance
8.4.1.3. Service Benchmarking
8.4.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.2. Bangkok International Dental Center (BIDC)
8.4.2.1. Overview
8.4.2.2. Financial Performance
8.4.2.3. Service Benchmarking
8.4.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.3. Bumrungrad International Hospital - Dental Center
8.4.3.1. Overview
8.4.3.2. Financial Performance
8.4.3.3. Service Benchmarking
8.4.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.4. Dental Centre Turkey
8.4.4.1. Overview
8.4.4.2. Financial Performance
8.4.4.3. Service Benchmarking
8.4.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.5. Dental Group Hospitadent
8.4.5.1. Overview
8.4.5.2. Financial Performance
8.4.5.3. Service Benchmarking
8.4.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.6. Dentaglobal
8.4.6.1. Overview
8.4.6.2. Financial Performance
8.4.6.3. Service Benchmarking
8.4.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.7. Helvetic Dental Clinics
8.4.7.1. Overview
8.4.7.2. Financial Performance
8.4.7.3. Service Benchmarking
8.4.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.8. MDental Clinic
8.4.8.1. Overview
8.4.8.2. Financial Performance
8.4.8.3. Service Benchmarking
8.4.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.9. Goodness Dental
8.4.9.1. Overview
8.4.9.2. Financial Performance
8.4.9.3. Service Benchmarking
8.4.9.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.10. Meza Dental Care
8.4.10.1. Overview
8.4.10.2. Financial Performance
8.4.10.3. Service Benchmarking
8.4.10.4. Strategic Initiatives
List of Tables [6]
List of Figures [47]

Companies Featured

  • Sani Dental Group
  • Bangkok International Dental Center (BIDC)
  • Bumrungrad International Hospital - Dental Center
  • Dental Centre Turkey
  • Hospitadent Dental Group
  • Dentaglobal
  • Helvetic Dental Clinics
  • MDental Clinic
  • Goodness Dental
  • Meza Dental Care

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN12112026004107003653ID1111953757


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search