U.S. Dental Tourism Market Size, Share, Trends, And Strategic Outlook, 2026-2033 Market To Reach $3.16 Billion By 2033 As Digital Booking Drives 20.0% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$748.3 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$3160 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.0%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Market Definitions
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased Database
1.3.2. Internal Database
1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives
1.3.4. Primary Research
1.3.5. Details of Primary Research
1.4. Information Analysis
1.4.1. Data Analysis Models
1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.5.1. Commodity Flow Analysis
1.6. Data Validation & Publishing
1.7. List of Secondary Sources
1.8. Research Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segmental Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Insights Snapshot
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Market Lineage
3.1.1. Parent Market Analysis
3.1.2. Ancillary Market Analysis
3.2. U.S. Dental Tourism Market- Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3. Regulatory & Reimbursement Scenario
3.4. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: U.S. Dental Tourism Market
3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4.2. PESTLE Analysis
3.4.3. Average Spend Per Patient, 2025
Chapter 4. U.S. Dental Tourism Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. U.S. Dental Tourism Market, By Service: Key Takeaways
4.2. U.S. Dental Tourism Market: Service Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
4.3. Dental Implants
4.3.1. Dental Implants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Orthodontics
4.4.1. Orthodontics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Dental Cosmetics
4.5.1. Dental Cosmetics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Others
4.6.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. U.S. Dental Tourism Market: Providers Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. U.S. Dental Tourism Market, By Delivery Type: Key Takeaways
5.2. U.S. Dental Tourism Market: Delivery Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
5.3. Hospitals
5.3.1. Hospitals Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Dental Clinics
5.4.1. Dental Clinics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Others
5.5.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. U.S. Dental Tourism Market: Destination Country Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. U.S. Dental Tourism Market, By Destination Country: Key Takeaways
6.2. U.S. Dental Tourism Market: Destination Country Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
6.3. Mexico
6.3.1. Mexico Dental Tourism Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Canada
6.4.1. Canada Dental Tourism Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Cost Rica
6.5.1. Cost Rica Dental Tourism Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Thailand
6.6.1. Thailand Dental Tourism Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.7. Brazil
6.7.1. Brazil Dental Tourism Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.8. Rest of World
6.8.1. Rest of World Dental Tourism Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. U.S. Dental Tourism Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. U.S. Dental Tourism Market, By Regional: Key Takeaways
7.2. U.S. Dental Tourism Market: Regional Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
7.3. West
7.3.1. West Dental Tourism Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Southeast
7.4.1. Southeast Dental Tourism Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.5. Southwest
7.5.1. Southwest Dental Tourism Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.6. Midwest
7.6.1. Midwest Dental Tourism Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.7. Northeast
7.7.1. Northeast Dental Tourism Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Company Categorization
8.2. Company Market Position Analysis, 2025
8.3. Strategy Mapping
8.4. Company Profiles
8.4.1. Sani Dental Group
8.4.1.1. Overview
8.4.1.2. Financial Performance
8.4.1.3. Service Benchmarking
8.4.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.2. Bangkok International Dental Center (BIDC)
8.4.2.1. Overview
8.4.2.2. Financial Performance
8.4.2.3. Service Benchmarking
8.4.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.3. Bumrungrad International Hospital - Dental Center
8.4.3.1. Overview
8.4.3.2. Financial Performance
8.4.3.3. Service Benchmarking
8.4.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.4. Dental Centre Turkey
8.4.4.1. Overview
8.4.4.2. Financial Performance
8.4.4.3. Service Benchmarking
8.4.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.5. Dental Group Hospitadent
8.4.5.1. Overview
8.4.5.2. Financial Performance
8.4.5.3. Service Benchmarking
8.4.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.6. Dentaglobal
8.4.6.1. Overview
8.4.6.2. Financial Performance
8.4.6.3. Service Benchmarking
8.4.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.7. Helvetic Dental Clinics
8.4.7.1. Overview
8.4.7.2. Financial Performance
8.4.7.3. Service Benchmarking
8.4.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.8. MDental Clinic
8.4.8.1. Overview
8.4.8.2. Financial Performance
8.4.8.3. Service Benchmarking
8.4.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.9. Goodness Dental
8.4.9.1. Overview
8.4.9.2. Financial Performance
8.4.9.3. Service Benchmarking
8.4.9.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4.10. Meza Dental Care
8.4.10.1. Overview
8.4.10.2. Financial Performance
8.4.10.3. Service Benchmarking
8.4.10.4. Strategic Initiatives
List of Tables [6]
List of Figures [47]
Companies Featured
- Sani Dental Group Bangkok International Dental Center (BIDC) Bumrungrad International Hospital - Dental Center Dental Centre Turkey Hospitadent Dental Group Dentaglobal Helvetic Dental Clinics MDental Clinic Goodness Dental Meza Dental Care
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