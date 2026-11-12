Europe Cybersecurity Market Size, Share And Trends Report, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 160.74 Billion As Cloud, AI And Critical Infrastructure Security Fuel 10.8% CAGR

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Cybersecurity Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Offering, Type, Security, Solution, Deployment, Organization Size, End Use, Approach, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe cybersecurity market was valued at an estimated USD 71.34 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 160.74 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 10.8% from 2026 to 2033. Rapid digital transformation, growing cloud adoption, connected industrial environments, and investment in smart infrastructure are increasing demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions and services across the region.

Organizations in manufacturing, healthcare, banking, retail, telecommunications, and government are integrating cloud computing, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and automation into core operations. While these technologies support innovation and operational efficiency, they also expand the digital attack surface and introduce vulnerabilities across applications, networks, endpoints, data environments, and critical infrastructure. Businesses are consequently prioritizing continuous monitoring, identity and access management, data protection, incident response, and real-time threat detection.

Industry 4.0 adoption is a significant growth driver for the Europe cybersecurity market. Smart factories depend on connected machines, sensors, industrial control systems, and automated platforms that exchange data in real time. Cyberattacks targeting these environments can cause production downtime, financial losses, supply chain disruption, and safety risks. Manufacturers are therefore investing in specialized industrial cybersecurity capabilities that protect operational technology (OT), IT systems, and communications between connected devices.

The convergence of OT and IT is also increasing security complexity. Organizations require integrated controls that can identify threats across industrial and enterprise environments without interrupting essential operations. This trend is particularly important for critical infrastructure, including railways, transportation networks, utilities, and energy systems, where resilient digital platforms are essential for maintaining service continuity and public safety.

Smart cities and digital public infrastructure projects are creating additional opportunities for cybersecurity providers. European governments are deploying intelligent transportation systems, smart grids, connected public services, and centralized data platforms to improve urban operations. These systems depend on continuous data exchange and secure communication networks, increasing the need for infrastructure protection, managed cybersecurity services, and coordinated threat monitoring. Collaboration between public authorities and private cybersecurity companies is expected to strengthen regional capabilities and support the protection of complex digital ecosystems.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report provides country-level revenue forecasts and analysis of industry trends across market sub-segments from 2021-2033. Coverage includes offering, security, solution, deployment, organization size, end use, cybersecurity approach, and country.



Offering: Hardware, software, professional services, and managed services. Service coverage includes consulting, Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC), incident response and readiness, implementation and integration, training & education, managed detection and response, managed protection and controls, and managed security functions.

Security: Endpoint security, cloud security, network security, application security, infrastructure protection, data security, Artificial Intelligence Model/Machine Learning Model Security, hardware security, and other security categories.

Solution: Unified Threat Management (UTM), Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Identity and Access Management (IAM), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) & Security Orchestration Automation & Response (SOAR), DDoS protection, and risk and compliance management.

Deployment: Cloud and on-premises cybersecurity solutions.

Organization size: Large enterprises and SMEs.

End use: IT and telecommunications, retail and E-Commerce, BFSI, healthcare, government and defense, manufacturing, energy and utilities, automotive, marine, transportation and logistics, and other industries.

Approach: Traditional Cyber Defense/Reactive Cybersecurity and Active Cyber Defense/Proactive Cybersecurity. Country: Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Spain.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed Europe cybersecurity market analysis across major countries, technologies, services, deployment models, and end-use industries.

Revenue estimates and forecasts supporting market assessment, investment planning, and strategic decision-making.

Analysis of key market drivers, emerging cybersecurity trends, and growth opportunities.

Competitive landscape insights, including market presence and strategic positioning of key participants.

Segment-level and country-level forecasts designed to help organizations identify potential revenue opportunities.

Coverage of product innovation, cybersecurity service development, and changing customer requirements. Actionable intelligence for business expansion, competitive strategy, technology planning, and cybersecurity investment decisions.

As European organizations modernize operations and governments expand connected public infrastructure, cybersecurity spending is expected to remain a strategic priority. Demand will be supported by the need to secure cloud platforms, industrial systems, sensitive data, digital services, and critical infrastructure against increasingly complex threats. Providers offering scalable software, specialized security solutions, managed detection, incident response, compliance support, and proactive cyber defense capabilities are well positioned to benefit from the market's continued expansion through 2033.

Key Attributes

