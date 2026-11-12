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Global Breath Training Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2026-2033 Market To Reach US$365.6 Million As COPD Care And Sports Adoption Drive 8.3% CAGR


Date: 2026-11-12 11:16:58

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Breath Training Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Application, Sales Channel, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global breath training devices market was valued at USD 191.1 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 365.6 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2026 to 2033. Growth is supported by the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, demand for offline sales channels, and wider adoption of respiratory muscle training across sports & fitness applications.

Chronic respiratory conditions, including Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), asthma, bronchitis, and emphysema, are contributing significantly to demand for breath training devices. According to World Health Organization data published in November 2024, COPD caused approximately 3.5 million deaths in 2021 and remains one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide. Air pollution, tobacco use, occupational exposure, and the expansion of the aging population are increasing the global burden of respiratory disease.

Patients with chronic respiratory disorders frequently require long-term pulmonary rehabilitation and ongoing lung function monitoring. Respiratory muscle trainer devices, incentive spirometers, and airway clearance & mucus removal devices support clinical care by improving respiratory muscle strength, lung capacity, and symptom management. Their non-invasive and cost-effective characteristics are also encouraging adoption across hospitals, rehabilitation programs, clinics, and home care settings.

Sports training represents another important growth opportunity for the breath training devices market. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts are incorporating respiratory muscle training into performance programs to support endurance, stamina, and oxygen efficiency. Adoption is particularly notable in high-performance and endurance sports, where respiratory conditioning can complement broader strength and cardiovascular training.

The convergence of healthcare, fitness, and wellness is further extending the use of breath training devices beyond conventional clinical applications. Consumers are increasingly using these products for respiratory fitness, mindfulness, and stress management. Rising health awareness, higher disposable incomes, and a stronger emphasis on preventive healthcare are supporting this transition. As manufacturers develop multifunctional products for medical and non-medical users, the market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2033.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional & country revenue forecasts and analyzes market trends and opportunities across product, application, sales channel, and regional segments from 2021 to 2033.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Respiratory Muscle Trainer Devices
  • Airway Clearance & Mucus Removal Devices
  • Incentive Spirometers
  • Others, including High Altitude Training Mask and Isocapnic Hyperpnea Trainers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Asthma
  • Bronchitis
  • Emphysema
  • COPD
  • Sports Training
  • Others, including Stroke/CVA, Spinal cord injury, and Fontan Physiology

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Online
  • Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico
  • Europe: Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Norway, Denmark, and Sweden
  • Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand
  • Latin America: Brazil and Argentina
  • MEA: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

The analysis highlights the commercial potential of breath training devices across established and emerging markets, with opportunities shaped by respiratory disease prevalence, healthcare access, fitness participation, consumer awareness, and distribution channel development. Continued product innovation and broader integration into pulmonary rehabilitation, athletic conditioning, and wellness programs are expected to strengthen the market's long-term outlook.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 150
Forecast Period 2025-2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $191.1 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $365.6 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3%
Regions Covered Global


Companies Featured

  • Better Breathing Devices Pty Ltd (AirPhysio)
  • POWERbreathe International Ltd
  • PN Medical, Inc.
  • Airofit A/S
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare)
  • Focus Technology Co., Ltd. (Ningbo Jianeng Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.)
  • Biegler
  • GaleMed Corporation
  • Mericonn Technology
  • Promed Technology Co.

For more information about this report visit

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