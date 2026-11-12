Generative AI Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Revenue To Hit USD 324.68 Billion As Cloud Scale And Enterprise Automation Fuel 40.8% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloud-based, pay-as-you-go AI lowers capital costs, while pre-trained models and APIs streamline development and boost efficiency, collaboration and innovation.

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Generative AI Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component, Technology, End Use, Application, Model, Customers, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global generative AI market was valued at an estimated USD 22.21 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 324.68 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 40.8% from 2026 to 2033, supported by accelerating enterprise adoption, workflow modernization, and continued advances in AI-driven technologies.

Demand for generative AI applications is increasing across industries as organizations adopt super-resolution, text-to-image conversion, text-to-video conversion, content generation, predictive analytics, and intelligent automation. These capabilities help businesses improve operational efficiency, accelerate product development, enhance content quality, reduce costs, and address complex business challenges.

Generative AI technologies support a wide range of use cases, including spam detection, image compression, data preprocessing, medical imaging, image classification, robotics, and virtual assistance. Adoption continues to grow across BFSI, healthcare, automotive and transportation, IT and telecommunications, media and entertainment, and gaming. As businesses prioritize innovation and digital transformation, generative AI is becoming increasingly important to customer engagement, decision-making, research, and operational optimization.

Cloud storage and cloud computing infrastructure are also contributing significantly to generative AI market growth. Scalable computing resources allow companies to train resource-intensive generative AI models without substantial upfront capital investment. Cloud environments improve data accessibility and collaboration, enabling distributed teams to store, manage, and share diverse datasets efficiently. Pay-as-you-go pricing models can reduce financial barriers, while secure cloud platforms support the management of sensitive AI initiatives. Access to pre-trained models, APIs, and development tools further streamlines implementation and helps organizations optimize resources.

Generative AI Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes key generative AI industry trends across multiple sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Market segmentation covers component, technology, end use, application, model, customer type, and region.

Component Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



Software Service

Technology Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)

Transformers

Variational Auto-encoders Diffusion Networks

End Use Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



Media & Entertainment

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Gaming Others

Application Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



Computer Vision

NLP

Robotics & Automation

Content Generation

Chatbots & Intelligent Virtual Assistants

Predictive Analytics Others

Model Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



Large Language Models

Image & Video Generative Models

Multi-modal Generative Models Others

Customers Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



Model Builders App Builders

Regional Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, and France

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea

Latin America: Brazil Middle East & Africa (MEA): KSA, UAE, and South Africa

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers detailed market intelligence for assessing the competitive landscape, identifying growth opportunities, and supporting effective strategic planning. It examines the market presence of key participants, evolving technology trends, regional performance, product innovation, and factors influencing future demand.



Comprehensive analysis of major generative AI market segments and regions

Revenue estimates and forecasts for evaluating market potential

Competitive strategy and market share analysis

Assessment of emerging trends, technologies, and growth drivers

Insights into product innovation and evolving customer requirements Actionable recommendations for identifying revenue opportunities and guiding investment decisions

With generative AI adoption accelerating across enterprise applications, the report provides organizations, investors, technology providers, and decision-makers with the insights needed to evaluate market opportunities, strengthen competitive positioning, and plan for long-term growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook

Chapter 3. Generative AI Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Global Generative AI Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Industry Challenges

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1. Supplier Power

3.4.2. Buyer Power

3.4.3. Substitution Threat

3.4.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.4.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.5. PESTEL Analysis

3.5.1. Political Landscape

3.5.2. Economic Landscape

3.5.3. Social Landscape

3.5.4. Technological Landscape

3.5.5. Environmental Landscape

3.5.6. Legal Landscape

Chapter 4. Generative AI Market: Component Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. Generative AI Market: Component Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

4.1.1. Software

4.1.2. Service

Chapter 5. Generative AI Market: Technology Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. Generative AI Market: Technology Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

5.1.1. Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)

5.1.2. Transformers

5.1.3. Variational Auto-encoders

5.1.4. Diffusion Networks

Chapter 6. Generative AI Market: End Use Estimates & Forecasts

6.1. Generative AI Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

6.1.1. Media & Entertainment

6.1.2. BFSI

6.1.3. IT & Telecommunication

6.1.4. Healthcare

6.1.5. Automotive & Transportation

6.1.6. Gaming

6.1.7. Others

Chapter 7. Generative AI Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

7.1. Generative AI Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

7.1.1. Computer Vision

7.1.2. NLP

7.1.3. Robotics & Automation

7.1.4. Chatbots & Intelligent Virtual Assistants

7.1.5. Predictive Analytics

7.1.6. Others

Chapter 8. Generative AI Market: Model Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

8.1. Generative AI Market: Model Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

8.1.1. Large Language Models

8.1.2. Image & Video Generative Models

8.1.3. Multi-modal Generative Models

8.1.4. Others

Chapter 9. Generative AI Market: Customers Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

9.1. Generative AI Market: Customers Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

9.1.1. Model Builders

9.1.2. App Builder

Chapter 10. Generative AI Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Generative AI Market Share, by Region, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

10.2. North America

10.2.1. North America Generative AI Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

10.2.2. U.S.

10.2.3. Canada

10.2.4. Mexico

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Europe Generative AI Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

10.3.2. UK

10.3.3. Germany

10.3.4. France

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. Asia-Pacific Generative AI Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

10.4.2. China

10.4.3. Japan

10.4.4. India

10.4.5. South Korea

10.4.6. Australia

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Latin America Generative AI Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

10.5.2. Brazil

10.6. Middle East and Africa

10.6.1. Middle East and Africa Generative AI Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

10.6.2. UAE

10.6.3. KSA

10.6.4. South Africa

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

11.2. Vendor Landscape

11.2.1. Company categorization

11.2.2. List of Key Distributors and channel Partners

11.2.3. List of Potential Customers/Listings

11.3. Competitive Dynamics

11.3.1. Competitive Benchmarking

11.3.2. Strategy Mapping

11.3.3. Heat Map Analysis

11.4. Company Profiles/Listing

11.4.1. Adobe

11.4.2. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

11.4.3. D-ID

11.4.4. Genie AI Ltd.

11.4.5. Google LLC

11.4.6. IBM

11.4.7. Microsoft

11.4.8. MOSTLY AI Inc.

11.4.9. Rephrase.ai

11.4.10. Synthesia

List of Tables [132]

List of Figures [75]

Companies Featured



Adobe

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

D-ID

Genie AI Ltd.

Google LLC

IBM

Microsoft

MOSTLY AI Inc.

Rephrase.ai Synthesia

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