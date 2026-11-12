Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Size, Share, And Trends Report, 2026-2033 Market To Reach $461.4 Billion As Outsourcing And R&D Partnerships Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CMO partnerships lower overhead, improve shipping and lab testing, and boost efficiency, while dedicated R&D supports innovative, science-backed nutraceutical launches.

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nutraceutical contract manufacturing services market was valued at USD 186.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 208.7 billion in 2026 to USD 461.4 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising consumer health consciousness, technological advancements, and growing demand for outsourced nutraceutical production.

North America led the global market with a revenue share of 34.0% in 2025. The region's established dietary supplement industry, advanced manufacturing infrastructure, strong product development capabilities, and continued investment in health and wellness products contribute to its leading position.

Contract manufacturing organizations offer nutraceutical companies several operational and financial advantages, including lower overhead costs, improved shipping options, comprehensive laboratory testing, and access to specialized production expertise. Greater manufacturing reliability and cost efficiency are also encouraging brands to outsource production. According to Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a notable third-party contract manufacturing company in India, key benefits include business growth with minimal investment, cost and managerial staff efficiency, and improved operational performance.

Expansion of pharmaceutical and food industries across key regions is expected to create additional opportunities for nutraceutical contract manufacturing services. Manufacturers are investing in new facilities to increase capacity, strengthen regional supply chains, and support growing customer demand. In January 2025, SIRIO Pharma (China), a global nutraceutical contract development and manufacturing organization, announced plans to begin construction of a production site in Chonburi, Thailand. The investment highlights the increasing importance of Asia Pacific as a nutraceutical manufacturing hub.

Market participants are also broadening their service portfolios to address evolving product requirements. Collaboration between nutraceutical brands and contract manufacturers is supporting product innovation, operational efficiency, and faster commercialization. Several manufacturers have established dedicated R&D facilities and expanded ingredient testing capabilities to help clients develop differentiated, science-backed products. These investments enable brands to access specialized expertise without building extensive internal research and production infrastructure.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth and industry opportunities at global, regional, and country levels from 2021 to 2033. Market segmentation covers products, supplement types, dosage forms, and major geographic regions.



Product: Dietary Supplements and Functional Food and Beverages

Supplement Type: Proteins & Amino Acid Supplements; Weight Management and Meal Replacer Supplements; Multivitamin, Multi-Mineral, and Antioxidant Supplements; and Other Supplements Dosage Form: Tablets, Capsules, Liquid Oral, Powder In Sachet/Jar, Gummies, Energy Bars, and Other Suitable Forms

Regional Coverage



North America: U.S. and Canada

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina MEA: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides market intelligence designed to support effective decision-making across the nutraceutical contract manufacturing services industry. It examines regional and segment-level revenue opportunities, competitive positioning, market share, product innovation, and the major trends influencing future growth.



Comprehensive analysis of major markets, product categories, and dosage forms

Revenue estimates and forecasts for evaluating market potential

Assessment of growth drivers, emerging trends, and expansion opportunities

Competitive landscape analysis covering the market presence of key participants

Strategic insights to identify potential revenue streams and guide investment decisions Product innovation tracking to support portfolio development and competitive planning

As nutraceutical companies seek scalable production, quality assurance, R&D support, and supply chain efficiency, contract manufacturing organizations are expected to play an increasingly important role in global market development. Capacity expansion, strategic partnerships, advanced testing, and region-specific manufacturing investments will remain central to growth through 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

1.1.1 Regional Scope

1.2 Research timeline

1.3 Market Definition

1.4 Research Methodology

1.5 Information Procurement

1.5.1 Information Analysis

1.5.2 Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.5.3 Data Validation & Publishing

1.6 Research Scope And Assumptions

1.6.1 Approach 1: Commodity Flow Analysis

1.6.2 Approach 2: Parent Market Analysis

1.6.3 Hybrid Model Market Estimation

1.6.4 Region/Country-Based Segment Share Calculation

1.6.5 Multivariate Analysis

1.6.6 Cagr Calculation

1.7 List of Secondary Sources

1.8 Objectives

1.8.1 Objective - 1

1.8.2 Objective - 2

1.8.3 Objective - 3

1.8.4 Objective - 4

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Segment Snapshot

2.3 Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3 Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market: Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Analysis

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Analysis

3.2 Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Impact Analysis

3.2.1.1 Increasing Demand For Nutraceutical Products

3.2.1.2 Associated Benefits With Outsourcing Manufacturing

3.2.1.3 Expansion Of Service Offerings by Contract Manufacturers

3.2.1.4 Increasing Number Of Market Players

3.2.2 Market Restraint Impact Analysis

3.2.2.1 Limited Outsourcing by Big Nutraceutical Brands

3.2.2.2 Complex Regulatory Landscape

3.2.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4 Market Challenge Analysis

3.3 Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market: Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

3.4 Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market: PESTEL Analysis

3.5 Covid-19 Impact on Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market

3.5.1 Covid-19 Impact

3.5.2 Covid-19 Reformation Strategies

3.6 Factors Contributing To Higher Utilization In The U.S. Compared To Europe

3.7 Global Nutraceutical Brand Owners - Inhouse Vs. Outsourcing (%, 2022)

Chapter 4 Product Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.1 Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market by Product: Key Takeaways

4.2 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

4.3 Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Estimates & Forecast, Products (USD Billion)

4.3.1 Global Dietary Supplements Contract Manufacturing Services Market Estimates & Forecast, Type (USD Billion)

4.3.2 Global Dietary Supplements Contract Manufacturing Services Market Estimates & Forecast, Dosage Form (USD Billion)

4.4 Dietary supplements

4.4.1 Dietary Supplements Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2 by TYPE

4.4.2.1 Proteins & Amino Acids Supplements

4.4.2.1.1 Proteins & Amino Acids market estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2.2 Weight Management and Meal Replacer Supplements

4.4.2.2.1 Weight management & meal replacer supplements market estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2.3 Multivitamin, Multi-Mineral, and Antioxidant Supplements

4.4.2.3.1 Multivitamin, multi-mineral & Antioxidant Supplements Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2.4 Other supplements

4.4.2.4.1 Other supplements market estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.3 Dosage Form

4.4.3.1 Tablets

4.4.3.1.1 Tablets market estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.3.2 Capsules

4.4.3.2.1 Capsules market estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.3.3 Liquid Oral

4.4.3.3.1 Liquid Oral Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.3.4 Powder In Sachet/Jar

4.4.3.4.1 Powder in sachet/jar market estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.3.5 Gummies

4.4.3.5.1 Gummies market estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.3.6 Energy Bars

4.4.3.6.1 Energy Bars Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.3.7 Other suitable forms (Diskettes, etc.)

4.4.4 Other Suitable Forms (Diskettes, Etc.) Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.5 Functional Food And Beverages

4.5.1 Functional Foods & Beverages Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 5 Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.1 Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market: Regional Outlook

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.2.2 U.S.

5.2.2.1 Key Country Dynamics

5.2.2.2 U.S. Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.2.3 Canada

5.2.3.1 Key Country Dynamics

5.2.3.2 Canada Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.3.2 UK

5.3.2.1 Key Country Dynamics

5.3.2.2 UK Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.3.1 Key Country Dynamics

5.3.3.2 Germany Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.3.4 France

5.3.4.1 Key Country Dynamics

5.3.4.2 France Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.3.5 Italy

5.3.5.1 Key Country Dynamics

5.3.5.2 Italy Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.3.6 Spain

5.3.6.1 Key Country Dynamics

5.3.6.2 Spain Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.3.7 Denmark

5.3.7.1 Key Country Dynamics

5.3.7.2 Denmark Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.3.8 Sweden

5.3.8.1 Key Country Dynamics

5.3.8.2 Sweden Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.3.9 Norway

5.3.9.1 Key Country Dynamics

5.3.9.2 Norway Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4.2 China

5.4.2.1 Key Country Dynamics

5.4.2.2 China Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4.3 Japan

5.4.3.1 Key Country Dynamics

5.4.3.2 Japan Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4.4 India

5.4.4.1 Key Country Dynamics

5.4.4.2 India Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4.5 Australia

5.4.5.1 Key Country Dynamics

5.4.5.2 Australia Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4.6 South Korea

5.4.6.1 Key Country Dynamics

5.4.6.2 South Korea Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4.7 Thailand

5.4.7.1 Key Country Dynamics

5.4.7.2 Thailand Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.5.2 Brazil

5.5.2.1 Key Country Dynamics

5.5.2.2 Brazil Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3.1 Key Country Dynamics

5.5.3.2 Mexico Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.5.4 Argentina

5.5.4.1 Key Country Dynamics

5.5.4.2 Argentina Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.6 Middle East & Africa (Mea)

5.6.1 MEA Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.6.2 South Africa

5.6.2.1 Key Country Dynamics

5.6.2.2 South Africa Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.6.3 Saudi Arabia

5.6.3.1 Key Country Dynamics

5.6.3.2 Saudi Arabia Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.6.4 United Arab Emirates

5.6.4.1 Key Country Dynamics

5.6.4.2 United Arab Emirates Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.6.5 Kuwait

5.6.5.1 Key Country Dynamics

5.6.5.2 Kuwait Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Company Market Position Analysis (Heat Map Analysis)

6.2 List Of Companies - Nutraceutical Ingredient Producers, Region

6.3 List Of Companies - Nutraceutical Distributors, Region

6.4 List Of Companies - Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services, Region

6.5 List Of Companies - Nutraceutical Brand Owners, Region

6.6 Estimated Global Company Count & Market Sizing, 2025

List of Tables [96]

Companies Featured



Ashland

Glanbia plc

Herbalife International of America, Inc

Biotrex Nutraceuticals

Martinez Nieto

Menadiona

NUTRASCIENCE LABS

NUTRIVO

American Health Foundations, Inc.

Gemini Pharmaceuticals

Biovencer Healthcare Pvt Ltd Rain Nutrience

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