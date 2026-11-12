AI Voice Agents Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 35.24 Billion As Enterprises Scale Omnichannel Automation

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI Voice Agents Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Agent Type, Application, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Organizations are deploying AI voice agents to automate customer service, improve operational efficiency, and deliver responsive user experiences. Adoption is extending beyond chat as businesses incorporate voice-based interactions into unified platforms supporting voice, chat, and SMS. This shift toward omnichannel conversational AI enables companies to maintain 24/7 engagement, reduce missed calls, and manage inbound and outbound interactions at scale.

Recent product launches demonstrate the growing demand for integrated voice automation. In June 2025, LocaliQ, the digital marketing solutions business of Gannett Co., Inc., launched the Dash AI Voice Agent. The solution expanded Dash's existing AI capabilities from SMS to voice, helping businesses capture, qualify, and convert inbound callers through a single omnichannel platform.

Demand is also rising among small and mid-sized businesses seeking affordable, enterprise-grade AI solutions. Scalable platforms, simplified implementation, and lower technical requirements are making advanced voice automation accessible to a broader customer base. As a result, AI voice agent adoption is expanding beyond large enterprises and creating new growth opportunities within the SME segment.

In May 2025, Australian software company Omnisenti launched a Voice-First AI Assistant Platform for small and mid-sized businesses. The platform combines secure voice automation, proprietary knowledge integration, and role-based AI agents. Its capabilities include the Chawowa Intelligent Virtual Assistant, SmartAsk knowledge engine, TeamMates functional agents, and a Private Multi-Agent Control Platform (MCP), supporting scalable, business-specific deployments with minimal IT complexity.

Faster implementation is another key factor shaping the AI voice agents market. Businesses increasingly favor platforms that can be deployed in days rather than months, allowing them to improve customer engagement and automate workflows with less operational disruption. Cloud-based infrastructure, plug-and-play configurations, pre-built CRM and ERP integrations, and modular architecture are helping reduce setup time and dependency on large IT teams. These deployment models also allow organizations to begin with targeted applications and expand capacity as business requirements evolve.

Report Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and evaluates industry trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Market segmentation covers agent type, application, end use, and region.

Agent Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



Inbound Voice Agents

Outbound Voice Agents Hybrid Voice Agents

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



Customer Support Automation

Appointment Scheduling

Lead Qualification

Payment Reminders Order Tracking

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



BFSI

Healthcare

Telecom

Retail Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, and France

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea

Latin America: Brazil Middle East and Africa (MEA): KSA, UAE, and South Africa

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive analysis of the AI voice agents market across major regions, countries, applications, agent types, and end-use industries

Assessment of the competitive landscape and market presence of key participants

Evaluation of emerging technologies, growth drivers, and future market trends

Revenue forecasts supporting market assessment and strategic planning

Actionable insights for identifying growth opportunities and potential revenue streams Competition strategies, market share analysis, and product innovation tracking

The report provides market intelligence to support effective decision-making, including market estimates, growth forecasts, regional revenue analysis, competitive positioning, and innovation trends. These insights can help businesses evaluate expansion opportunities, refine investment strategies, and respond to the rapid development of AI voice automation across customer service, sales, scheduling, payments, and order management.



Key Attributes:

