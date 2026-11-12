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AI Voice Agents Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 35.24 Billion As Enterprises Scale Omnichannel Automation


Date: 2026-11-12 11:16:58

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with 24/7 voice automation, plug-and-play deployment, omnichannel engagement, and scalable, cost-effective solutions for enterprises and SMEs.

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI Voice Agents Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Agent Type, Application, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Organizations are deploying AI voice agents to automate customer service, improve operational efficiency, and deliver responsive user experiences. Adoption is extending beyond chat as businesses incorporate voice-based interactions into unified platforms supporting voice, chat, and SMS. This shift toward omnichannel conversational AI enables companies to maintain 24/7 engagement, reduce missed calls, and manage inbound and outbound interactions at scale.

Recent product launches demonstrate the growing demand for integrated voice automation. In June 2025, LocaliQ, the digital marketing solutions business of Gannett Co., Inc., launched the Dash AI Voice Agent. The solution expanded Dash's existing AI capabilities from SMS to voice, helping businesses capture, qualify, and convert inbound callers through a single omnichannel platform.

Demand is also rising among small and mid-sized businesses seeking affordable, enterprise-grade AI solutions. Scalable platforms, simplified implementation, and lower technical requirements are making advanced voice automation accessible to a broader customer base. As a result, AI voice agent adoption is expanding beyond large enterprises and creating new growth opportunities within the SME segment.

In May 2025, Australian software company Omnisenti launched a Voice-First AI Assistant Platform for small and mid-sized businesses. The platform combines secure voice automation, proprietary knowledge integration, and role-based AI agents. Its capabilities include the Chawowa Intelligent Virtual Assistant, SmartAsk knowledge engine, TeamMates functional agents, and a Private Multi-Agent Control Platform (MCP), supporting scalable, business-specific deployments with minimal IT complexity.

Faster implementation is another key factor shaping the AI voice agents market. Businesses increasingly favor platforms that can be deployed in days rather than months, allowing them to improve customer engagement and automate workflows with less operational disruption. Cloud-based infrastructure, plug-and-play configurations, pre-built CRM and ERP integrations, and modular architecture are helping reduce setup time and dependency on large IT teams. These deployment models also allow organizations to begin with targeted applications and expand capacity as business requirements evolve.

Report Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and evaluates industry trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Market segmentation covers agent type, application, end use, and region.

Agent Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • Inbound Voice Agents
  • Outbound Voice Agents
  • Hybrid Voice Agents

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • Customer Support Automation
  • Appointment Scheduling
  • Lead Qualification
  • Payment Reminders
  • Order Tracking

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • BFSI
  • Healthcare
  • Telecom
  • Retail
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico
  • Europe: UK, Germany, and France
  • Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea
  • Latin America: Brazil
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA): KSA, UAE, and South Africa

Key Benefits of the Report

  • Comprehensive analysis of the AI voice agents market across major regions, countries, applications, agent types, and end-use industries
  • Assessment of the competitive landscape and market presence of key participants
  • Evaluation of emerging technologies, growth drivers, and future market trends
  • Revenue forecasts supporting market assessment and strategic planning
  • Actionable insights for identifying growth opportunities and potential revenue streams
  • Competition strategies, market share analysis, and product innovation tracking

The report provides market intelligence to support effective decision-making, including market estimates, growth forecasts, regional revenue analysis, competitive positioning, and innovation trends. These insights can help businesses evaluate expansion opportunities, refine investment strategies, and respond to the rapid development of AI voice automation across customer service, sales, scheduling, payments, and order management.


Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 150
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.54 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $35.24 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 39.0%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Research Methodology
1.3.1. Information Procurement
1.3.2. Information or Data Analysis
1.3.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.3.4. Data Validation & Publishing
1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions
1.4.1. List of Data Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. AI Voice Agents Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3. Industry Challenge
3.3. AI Voice Agents Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Porter's Analysis
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. AI Voice Agents market: Agent Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. AI Voice Agents market: Agent Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)
4.3. Inbound Voice Agents
4.3.1. Inbound Voice Agents AI Voice Agents market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
4.4. Outbound Voice Agents
4.4.1. Outbound Voice Agents AI Voice Agents market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
4.5. Hybrid Voice Agents
4.5.1. Hybrid Voice Agents AI Voice Agents market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 5. AI Voice Agents market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. AI Voice Agents market: Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)
5.3. Customer Support Automation
5.3.1. Customer Support Automation AI Voice Agents market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
5.4. Appointment Scheduling
5.4.1. Appointment Scheduling AI Voice Agents market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
5.5. Lead Qualification
5.5.1. Lead Qualification AI Voice Agents market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
5.6. Payment Reminders
5.6.1. Payment Reminders AI Voice Agents market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
5.7. Order Tracking
5.7.1. Order Tracking Agents AI Voice Agents market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 6. AI Voice Agents market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. AI Voice Agents market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)
6.3. BFSI
6.3.1. BFSI AI Voice Agents market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
6.4. Healthcare
6.4.1. Healthcare AI Voice Agents market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
6.5. Telecom
6.5.1. Telecom AI Voice Agents market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
6.6. Retail
6.6.1. Retail AI Voice Agents market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
6.7. Others
6.7.1. Others Agents AI Voice Agents Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 7. AI Voice Agents Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. AI Voice Agents Market Share, by Region, 2025 & 2033, USD Billion
7.2. North America
7.2.1. North America AI Voice Agents Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
7.2.2. U.S.
7.2.3. Canada
7.2.4. Mexico
7.3. Europe
7.3.1. Europe AI Voice Agents Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
7.3.2. UK
7.3.3. Germany
7.3.4. France
7.4. Asia-Pacific
7.4.1. Asia-Pacific AI Voice Agents Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
7.4.2. China
7.4.3. Japan
7.4.4. India
7.4.5. Australia
7.4.6. South Korea
7.5. Latin America
7.5.1. Latin America AI Voice Agents Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
7.5.2. Brazil
7.6. Middle East and Africa
7.6.1. Middle East and Africa AI Voice Agents Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
7.6.2. KSA
7.6.3. UAE
7.6.4. South Africa
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Company Categorization
8.2. Company Market Positioning
8.3. Participant's Overview
8.4. Financial Performance
8.5. Agent Type Benchmarking
8.6. Company Heat Map Analysis
8.7. Strategy Mapping
8.8. Company Profiles/Listing
8.8.1. Amazon.com, Inc.
8.8.2. Cisco Systems, Inc.
8.8.3. Google LLC
8.8.4. IBM Corporation
8.8.5. RingCentral, Inc.
8.8.6. OpenAI
8.8.7. Microsoft
8.8.8. Nuance Communications
8.8.9. Omnisenti
8.8.10. Salesforce, Inc.
8.8.11. Verint Systems Inc.
List of Tables [69]
List of Figures [55]
Companies Featured

  • Amazon.com, Inc.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Google LLC
  • IBM Corporation
  • RingCentral, Inc.
  • OpenAI
  • Microsoft
  • Nuance Communications
  • Omnisenti
  • Salesforce, Inc.
  • Verint Systems Inc.

For more information about this report visit

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