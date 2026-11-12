Global Pet Light Therapy Devices Market Size And Forecast 2026-2033 At-Home LED And Wearable Innovation Fuels 10.6% CAGR To USD 148.5 Million

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pet Light Therapy Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology, Pet, Product, Application, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pet light therapy devices market was valued at an estimated USD 67.5 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 148.5 million by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 10.6% from 2026 to 2033. According to the report, market growth is being supported by rising demand for red light therapy devices for pets, continued technological innovation, and increased adoption of at-home pet rehabilitation devices.

The expanding global pet population is creating a substantial customer base for veterinary light therapy devices. Global pet ownership surpassed one billion animals in 2025, including more than 900 million dogs and 370 million cats. In the U.S., approximately 66% of households, or 86.9 million homes, owned at least one pet as of 2025. At the same time, pet humanization is increasing owner interest in non-invasive, drug-free therapies that support animal health, mobility, and quality of life.

Photobiomodulation therapy using red and near-infrared wavelengths is gaining clinical relevance for musculoskeletal conditions, chronic pain, inflammation, and wound healing. Demand is particularly strong among aging pet populations affected by osteoarthritis, cruciate ligament injuries, intervertebral disc disease, post-surgical inflammation, and other recurring health conditions.

Product innovation is broadening the clinical and commercial potential of the pet light therapy devices market. Manufacturers are moving beyond single-wavelength systems and developing multi-wavelength platforms designed to deliver targeted outputs at different tissue depths. These systems can support multiple veterinary applications, increasing per-unit utility for veterinary clinics, hospitals, rehabilitation providers, and pet owners.

Wearable light therapy devices are also emerging as an important product category. LED-integrated wraps, coats, and straps enable continuous, hands-free treatment and can improve compliance among animals that do not tolerate stationary or handheld devices. Products such as the HEALED LED Wrap use red and near-infrared wavelengths to support canine pain management for arthritis, cruciate ligament injury, post-operative pain, and neuropathic pain.

The shift toward home-based pet rehabilitation is further strengthening demand for consumer-facing products. Owners managing chronic conditions are seeking convenient alternatives to frequent, high-cost veterinary visits. LED-based handheld devices, wearable products, and light therapy mats can help maintain treatment continuity between professional appointments.

LED devices are gaining momentum in the home-use segment because of their favorable safety profile and suitability for routine administration. This technology supports daily or multi-session protocols for joint stiffness, chronic arthritis, skin conditions, and superficial wound healing. Established at-home platforms such as LumaSoothe 2 demonstrate the commercial potential of products designed to complement professional veterinary care.

Growing pet insurance coverage is also increasing spending capacity for supplementary therapeutic devices. Approximately 6.4 million pets in the U.S. were insured as of 2024, representing nearly 10% of the national pet population. Total pet insurance premiums reached USD 4.7 billion by year-end 2024, supporting broader access to veterinary treatment and home-care technologies.

Report Segmentation

The report provides revenue forecasts at global, regional, and country levels and analyzes industry trends across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The market is segmented by product, technology, pet, application, end use, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Devices

Benchtop Device

Handheld Device

Wearable Coats & Straps

Light Therapy Mats Consumables/ Accessories

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Lasers

Cold Lasers

Hot Lasers LEDs

Pet Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Dogs

Cats

Horses Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Pain Management

Wound Healing

Dermatology Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Veterinary Clinics & Hospitals

Pet Owners Others

Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, and South Korea

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman

Key Attributes

