Industrial Ultrasonic Condition Monitoring & Inspection Solutions Market Size And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI-Enabled Predictive Maintenance Drives 8.6% CAGR To USD 1.18 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Predictive maintenance, AI-enabled monitoring and IIoT integration reduce downtime and costs, extend asset life, improve safety and unlock new revenue streams

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Ultrasonic Condition Monitoring And Inspection Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial ultrasonic condition monitoring and inspection solutions market was valued at USD 612.4 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 661.3 million in 2026 to USD 1.18 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global market in 2025, accounting for 33.2% of total revenue.

Market growth is being supported by the widespread adoption of predictive maintenance strategies, rising demand for asset reliability, and the need to minimize unplanned equipment downtime. Industrial facilities are deploying ultrasonic monitoring solutions to identify compressed air leaks, bearing failures, steam trap faults, electrical discharge, lubrication deficiencies, and mechanical wear at an early stage. These capabilities help operators improve maintenance planning, extend machinery lifespan, enhance workplace safety, and reduce operating costs.

The transition from reactive maintenance to condition-based and predictive maintenance is creating sustained demand across manufacturing, energy & power, oil & gas, chemicals, food & beverage, and automotive operations. Industrial organizations are investing in advanced inspection technologies to optimize maintenance schedules, support production continuity, and improve overall equipment effectiveness.

Industry 4.0 adoption is also accelerating market development. The integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, wireless sensors, cloud-based asset management platforms, and Industrial Internet of Things infrastructure is enabling continuous monitoring and automated fault diagnosis. AI-enabled condition monitoring platforms and real-time analytics improve inspection accuracy, reduce reliance on manual processes, and allow maintenance teams to respond more efficiently to developing equipment issues.

Investments in smart manufacturing, automation, and digital asset management are further increasing the use of ultrasonic inspection systems. Portable / Handheld devices continue to support flexible on-site inspections, while Online Continuous solutions enable ongoing equipment assessment in critical industrial environments. Advances in ultrasonic acoustic imaging are also improving fault localization and inspection efficiency across complex facilities.

Stricter industrial safety requirements and increased awareness of workplace risks are encouraging the adoption of non-destructive inspection technologies. Ultrasonic systems allow maintenance personnel to identify electrical arcing, corona discharge, pressure leaks, and mechanical deterioration without interrupting production. At the same time, corporate priorities related to energy efficiency, sustainability, and operational excellence are creating new opportunities for solution providers worldwide.

Report Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and evaluates industry trends across key market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis covers component, monitoring technology, deployment, end-user, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Hardware

Software

Services

Inspection services

Training & certification services

Calibration services Others

Monitoring Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Ultrasonic Leak Detection

Ultrasonic Mechanical Condition Monitoring

Ultrasonic Electrical Inspection

Ultrasonic Lubrication Monitoring Ultrasonic Acoustic Imaging

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Portable / Handheld Online Continuous

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Manufacturing

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Automotive Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, and France

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia

Latin America: Brazil Middle East and Africa (MEA): KSA, UAE, and South Africa

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed market analysis across major technologies, applications, deployment models, end-user industries, and regions

Revenue estimates and forecasts to support market assessment and investment planning

Evaluation of growth opportunities, emerging technologies, and industry trends

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of key participants

Actionable recommendations for identifying revenue opportunities and informing strategic decisions Coverage of product innovation and evolving industrial maintenance requirements

The report equips manufacturers, technology providers, investors, and industrial operators with market intelligence for assessing expansion opportunities, refining competition strategies, and responding to the growing demand for predictive maintenance and ultrasonic inspection solutions.

Companies Featured



UE Systems Inc.

SDT International SA/NV

SONOTEC GmbH

CTRL Systems, Inc.

Fluke Corporation

Distran

Acoem

VibSpectrum UAE

PCE Instruments

Reliability & Machinery Trading LLC National Control Devices

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