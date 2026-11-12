Conservation Leaders, Business Executives And Acclaimed Chefs Gather For Atlantic Salmon Federation's 44Th New York Gala

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Rivers of Change, Oceans of Impact” event at the American Museum of Natural History spotlights efforts to restore wild Atlantic salmon and protect river and ocean ecosystems

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conservationists, environmental advocates, business leaders, and chefs gathered Wednesday, November 11, at the American Museum of Natural History for the Atlantic Salmon Federation's (ASF) 44th New York Gala, an evening dedicated to protecting wild Atlantic salmon and restoring the rivers and oceans essential to their survival.

Under the theme“Rivers of Change, Oceans of Impact,” the gala honored Alex Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Cox Enterprises, and recognized Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia and a pioneering figure in the international salmon conservation movement. The evening featured a reception, silent auction, live auction, dinner, and multimedia presentation highlighting ASF's conservation work in Maine, Canada, and Greenland. The event raised USD $4.6 million.

“Wild Atlantic salmon are much more than an iconic species. They are a powerful indicator of the health of our rivers, oceans and interconnected ecosystems,” said Nathan Wilbur, President and CEO of the Atlantic Salmon Federation.“We have made meaningful progress through decades of conservation, but the work is far from finished. Our goal is to bring one million adult wild Atlantic salmon back to North American rivers, and achieving that will require sustained collaboration, innovation and investment in their future.”

Approximately 700,000 wild Atlantic salmon currently return to North American rivers. Although decades of conservation have helped stabilize populations across the region and supported local recoveries, the species still faces many challenges. ASF is building on the progress made through large-scale habitat restoration, improved fisheries management and efforts to address threats to wild Atlantic salmon throughout their life cycle.

Key priorities include removing dams and other barriers that prevent migratory fish from reaching spawning grounds, opposing the expansion of ocean-based salmon farming, and supporting sustainable fisheries. These efforts are designed not only to restore wild Atlantic salmon populations but also to strengthen the health of freshwater and marine ecosystems and the communities that depend on them.

“Restoring wild Atlantic salmon is an investment in the health of our waterways, the resilience of our ecosystems and the future of our fisheries,” said Eric Roberts, US Chairman of the Atlantic Salmon Federation.“Reaching one million returning salmon would demonstrate what sustained conservation can accomplish and inspire further action to protect these remarkable fish and the environments they depend on.”

ASF's goal of restoring one million returning wild Atlantic salmon is an ambitious milestone for North American conservation. The organization works across the species' range, from Maine to the Canadian Arctic and Greenland, partnering with Indigenous communities, scientists and conservation groups to protect habitat and support abundant, sustainable wild salmon populations.

The November 11 gala brought together supporters from the environmental, business and culinary communities to celebrate conservation progress and build momentum for the work ahead. A growing number of chefs are removing ocean farmed Atlantic salmon from their restaurant menus as part of the Off the Table campaign, a chef-led movement to raise awareness about the negative impacts of salmon farming and to promote alternative sources of seafood. Chefs in attendance included Frances Mallmann, Kerry Heffernan, Riad Nasr, and Lee Hanson.

ABOUT THE ATLANTIC SALMON FEDERATION

Founded in 1948, the Atlantic Salmon Federation (ASF) is dedicated to the conservation, protection and restoration of wild Atlantic salmon and their environment. With active projects spanning Maine, Canada and Greenland, ASF works to restore salmon habitat, remove barriers to migration, promote sustainable fisheries, and address threats to wild salmon populations. ASF has restored more Atlantic salmon habitat than any other organization and collaborates with communities, volunteers, scientists, and conservation partners to support healthy, abundant salmon populations and vibrant fisheries for generations to come.

Learn more at asf.ca

MEDIA CONTACT

Heidi Raker, RG Narrative, ..., 201-681-5878

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at