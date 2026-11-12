U.S. Interventional Oncology Procedures Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2026-2033 Minimally Invasive Innovation Drives 9.9% CAGR To USD 23.4 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Minimally invasive innovation, early cancer detection and rising investment are accelerating adoption and unlocking new revenue opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Interventional Oncology Procedures Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. interventional oncology procedures market was valued at USD 10.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 12 billion in 2026 to USD 23.4 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 9.9% from 2026 to 2033, supported by the rising prevalence of cancer, technological advancements in minimally invasive procedures, an expanding geriatric population, increased emphasis on early cancer detection, and sustained public and private investment.

Growth in cancer incidence is increasing demand for advanced, targeted treatment options across the U.S. healthcare system. Innovations in interventional oncology are improving procedural precision, supporting effective tumor destruction, and limiting damage to surrounding tissues. Advanced ablation systems also enable controlled and repeatable energy delivery, strengthening treatment reliability for tumors in bone and soft tissue.

In September 2022, Stryker's OptaBlate bone tumor ablation system received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance. The system incorporates patented micro-infusion technology to provide faster and more consistent ablations, including the simultaneous treatment of two vertebral body levels. Its application in painful metastatic tumors reflects the increasing clinical role of interventional oncology in pain management and cancer care.

Adoption of microwave ablation, cryoablation, irreversible electroporation (IRE), and radioembolization has increased as healthcare providers seek procedures associated with shorter hospital stays and fewer complications than conventional surgery. Microwave ablation systems are gaining particular attention because of their faster heating, larger ablation zones, and efficacy in highly vascular tumors.

In July 2024, IceCure Medical announced U.S. FDA clearance for its next-generation XSense cryoablation system with CryoProbes. The technology is intended for tumor destruction through controlled freezing and highlights continued innovation in minimally invasive oncology procedures. Advancements across ablation platforms are helping clinicians perform more outpatient and same-day treatments, improving patient convenience while supporting lower healthcare costs.

The growing U.S. population aged 65 years and older is another important market driver because cancer incidence rises substantially with age. This population reached approximately 59.8 million in 2023, expanding the number of patients who may be eligible for targeted, minimally invasive cancer procedures.

Early cancer detection initiatives are also expected to increase procedural volumes. In March 2024, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention emphasized routine screening for breast, colorectal, cervical, and lung cancers through national awareness programs. Continued focus on screening, diagnosis, and preventive healthcare is supporting earlier treatment and broader adoption of interventional oncology procedures.

Investment in research and clinical infrastructure is accelerating market innovation. In December 2024, the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) Foundation awarded USD 1.5 million to four research projects, including two focused on interventional oncology. One project will develop a novel model of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), while another will apply genetic subtyping to precision interventions for HCC.

Report Segmentation

The report provides revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Market segmentation covers technique, procedure, cancer type, and end-use.

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Ablation Therapies

Embolization Therapies

Biopsy Techniques

Targeted Therapy Delivery Systems Image-Guided Procedures

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Tumor Ablation

Tumor Biopsy

Vascular Interventions Palliative Care

Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Liver Cancer

Lung Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Prostate Cancer Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Key Report Benefits



Detailed U.S. interventional oncology procedures market estimates and forecasts

Analysis of major growth drivers, emerging technologies, and industry trends

Revenue assessments across technique, procedure, cancer type, and end-use segments

Competitive landscape and market presence insights

Evaluation of product innovation and evolving treatment approaches Actionable intelligence to support strategic planning, investment decisions, and revenue opportunities

Companies Featured



Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson MedTech

Cook Medical

AngioDynamics Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

B. Braun GE Healthcare

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