Stand Mixers, Built In Ovens, And More All State Appliance Repair Opens A Kitchenaid-Only Service Track In San Francisco

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The new track splits KitchenAid work into two lanes, one for countertop icons and one for the built-in kitchen suite, with different technicians trained on each

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KitchenAid occupies a strange position in the American kitchen. The stand mixer on the counter and the forty-eight-inch dual-fuel range against the back wall share a logo, a brand heritage, and almost nothing else in terms of how they fail or how they get fixed. Most repair shops treat them as one brand. All State Appliance Repair has decided to stop doing that.Starting this month, the San Francisco-based repair company is running KitchenAid appliance repair as a two-lane service track. One lane handles countertop and small appliance work, led by technicians trained specifically on mixer gearboxes, planetary drives, and worm gear assemblies. The other lane handles the built-in kitchen, covering wall ovens, ranges, cooktops, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ventilation, staffed by technicians with Whirlpool platform experience, since KitchenAid's major appliance line sits on shared Whirlpool engineering underneath.Igor Lyustin, the company's founder, says the split happened because the two product categories need different hands.“A technician who spends his week on sealed refrigeration systems is not the right person to rebuild a stand mixer transmission, and the reverse is just as true. KitchenAid customers love both products for different reasons. We thought the repair experience should respect that.”The countertop laneThe small appliance side of the track covers the full KitchenAid countertop catalog. Stand mixers in every tilt head and bowl lift configuration, including the Artisan, Classic, Professional, and Commercial series. Food processors. Blenders. Hand mixers. Attachments that mount to the stand mixer power hub, which have their own failure modes that most repair shops do not touch.Common work includes worm gear replacement after the gear strips (a deliberate design feature meant to protect the motor), grease service on older units where the factory lubricant has hardened, speed control board diagnostics, and planetary assembly rebuilds. Many of these repairs keep forty- and fifty-year-old mixers running, which matches how San Francisco households tend to use them. KitchenAid stand mixers get handed down, not thrown out.The built-in laneThe major appliance side covers KitchenAid's full kitchen suite. Wall ovens, both single and double. Slide-in and freestanding ranges across gas, electric, and dual fuel. Induction and gas cooktops. Built-in and counter-depth refrigerators. Dishwashers across the Architect and standard series. Downdraft and overhead ventilation.Because KitchenAid major appliances share platforms with Whirlpool, JennAir, and Maytag, technicians on this lane are cross-trained across all four brands. That matters for parts sourcing and for diagnostic reference, since a KitchenAid dishwasher control board failure often resolves the same way as theWhirlpool equivalent.Why the split matters in San FranciscoSan Francisco kitchens tend to pull in two directions. High-end remodels in Pacific Heights, Noe Valley, and the Marina feature KitchenAid built-in suites that need careful, platform-aware service. Meanwhile, stand mixers live on counters from Bernal Heights to the Outer Richmond, often inherited, often decades old, and often sentimental in ways that a broken refrigerator never is. The two-lane track lets customers get the right technician for the right appliance without having to explain any of that upfront.BookingKitchenAid service requests can be placed at 415 566 2255 or through the appointment request form. Customers should mention the specific appliance when scheduling so the call routes to the correct lane. For stand mixers and small appliances, bringing the unit to the shop is also an option and often turns around faster than an in home visit.KitchenAid is a trademark of its respective owner. All State Appliance Repair is an independent service provider with no affiliation to KitchenAid or Whirlpool Corporation.All State Appliance Repair serves residential customers across San Francisco and the Bay Area, handling kitchen and laundry appliance repair across most major brands. The company is known for direct diagnostic calls, platform-aware service, and a preference for repair over replacement whenever the math works out.

Igor Lyustin

All State Appliance Repair

+1 415-566-2255

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Stand Mixers, Built In Ovens, and More All State Appliance Repair Opens a KitchenAid-Only Service Track in San Francisco News Provided By Axis consulting November 12, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry



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