The Generosity Roundtable Launches The Learning Loop For Nonprofit Teams

Standard Play, the Library of Generosity and the free monthly Hive now work as one peer learning system, debuting at the Generosity Games, Nov. 12 to 20.

- Tim SarrantonioNISKAYUNA, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Generosity Spectrum today introduced the learning loop, a structure for nonprofit peer learning that lets what one table learns at the Generosity Roundtable carry forward to the next, wherever that table sits. Standard Play gives every table the same three rounds, the Library of Generosity turns what tables send back into sessions the next group can play, and the Generosity Roundtable Hive, a free gathering run with The Nonprofit Hive on the first Tuesday of every month, keeps the conversation moving between games. The loop goes into use during the first Generosity Games, November 12 to 20, which run through the free virtual Nonprofit Social Media Summit on November 17 and 18.Many nonprofit professionals learn their jobs alone. About 70 percent of adult learning happens on the job, according to Bridgespan's 70-20-10 model. Yet nonprofits spend only about 2 percent of their budgets on professional development, according to research from Louisiana State University Shreveport. What this means is the place people learn the most, the work itself, is where they get the least company.“Every table I've watched figures out something a table three states away needed to hear, and too often that learning leaves the room when the meeting ends,” said Tim Sarrantonio, founder and chief game designer of The Generosity Spectrum.“Standard Play gives everyone the same rules, so we can compare how people make decisions, and the Library and the Community Hive peer discussion platform carry what they learn to the next table. We feel this will bring people together faster, with a healthy dose of fun to keep the creativity flowing.”Standard Play runs each scenario through the same rounds of Communications, Engagement and Operations tactics, so a decision made in Cohoes, New York, can be compared with one made in Chicago. The game sheets, decisions and characters each table sends back become Library sessions and campaigns, and learning summaries show the collective trends in how people approach the same problems, shaping what the next Hive talks about. People write every game and summary, and AI serves only as a reading tool for spotting patterns across tables. Library sessions are unlocked for every Host at no extra cost.At the PANO Collaborative Conference in September, four tables of Pennsylvania nonprofit leaders worked the same case separately, and all four landed on the same idea, that donor trust gets rebuilt between the asks. That case now opens the Library's Field Notes Series, where the next table starts with a short quiz on what those players decided.“I started The Nonprofit Hive because I knew how isolating this work can feel, and the Generosity Roundtable gives our members something real to talk about,” said Tasha Van Vlack, founder and Co-Director of The Nonprofit Hive.“Each month people bring back a decision their table wrestled with, meet someone who faced the same thing somewhere else, and leave with a better question for the next game.”The Generosity Games are a week of independent tables hosted across the network on the same core rules. They open Thursday, November 12, in Washington, DC, where Host Sarah Miller, president of AFP DC, leads a kickoff table at metrobar ahead of National Philanthropy Day. Participating Hosts received the Magic Binder, the network's Host kit, with one shared scenario adapted from Cherian Koshy's Summit keynote on the neuroscience of generosity. Because every table plays it the same way, the week's games will feed a single learning summary.“Every year I tell nonprofit communicators to build community, and the hardest part is keeping it going once the event ends,” said Julia Campbell, founder of the Nonprofit Social Media Summit and host of the Nonprofit Nation podcast.“The learning loop gives attendees a table where marketing and fundraising can practice a decision together, and a Hive to come back to each month. That's how two days of learning becomes a year of it.”Since playtesting began in January, the Host Network has grown to more than 70 Hosts in 29 states and Washington, DC, across 49 counties, and hundreds of people have played. Events consistently rate 9 or higher out of 10, and teams report planning conversations that usually take two hours finishing in as little as 30 minutes. What this means for a small nonprofit is that a hard conversation can fit inside one agenda item, and what it teaches no longer stays in one room.The learning loop exists because of its supporters and a business model rooted in abundance. Funding comes in roughly equal thirds from philanthropic gifts, direct sales to Hosts and companies, and creator sponsorships of content from its Guardians of the Game, all without private equity, bank loans or venture capital. Philanthropic gifts make room for organizations that couldn't otherwise pull up a chair, Bloomerang's sponsorship of the Summit gives the Games a national stage, and partners such as GivingTuesday lend their networks and insight.Sarrantonio will preview the network's ten-year vision in a livestream from The Connect Center on Wednesday, November 18, at 6 PM ET. The stream will reveal the first supporter of a Platinum box, which opens the Roundtable to 50 organizations through one philanthropic partner, spotlight tables from the Games, and share more about the Empty Chair, the campaign to place a trained Host in each of the 3,144 U.S. counties and county equivalents by 2036.Every Generosity Roundtable keeps one chair open for the next person, and the learning loop means that person arrives knowing what the last table learned. Watch live on The Generosity Spectrum's LinkedIn and YouTube channels.About The Generosity SpectrumThe Generosity Spectrum LLC designs educational gaming systems for the nonprofit sector. Its flagship, the Generosity Roundtable, helps teams practice real-world decision-making. Learn more at .About The Nonprofit HiveThe Nonprofit Hive is a free, global peer community that connects nonprofit professionals through one-to-one conversations and shared learning. Learn more at thenonprofithive.

Tim Sarrantonio

The Generosity Spectrum LLC

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Generosity Roundtable Direct | November 2026

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