Unchainedtv Wins Anthem Award For Groundbreaking Environmental Short Documentary: The Climate Healers

The Climate Healers, award-winning mini-doc streaming on UnchainedTV

Dr. Sailesh Rao, star of The Climate Healers

Gerard Wedderburn-Bisshop, World Preservation Foundation scientist in the film

Plant Based Treaty, a global organization and ally of Climate Healers

- Dr. Sailesh Rao, Climate Healers Star, Executive Producer

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- UnchainedTV, the pioneering 501(c)(3) non-profit streaming news and entertainment network dedicated to plant-based living, animal rights, and environmental sustainability, has been honored with a prestigious Bronze Anthem Award in the Sustainability, Environment, & Climate (Campaign - Non-Profit) category. The award was conferred by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), recognizing the network's hard-hitting mini-documentary project, The Climate Healers.

The Anthem Awards celebrate purpose-driven work from people, companies, and organizations worldwide that spark global change. This accolade places UnchainedTV alongside leading international campaigns driving awareness, engagement, and actionable solutions for the planet's most critical crises.

An Insightful Look at Global Crises and Overlooked Solutions

The Climate Healers is a 25-minute documentary that cuts through mainstream noise to expose the root causes of the planetary emergency. The film is explosive in its scope, providing direct answers for the interconnected crises plaguing our world today. The premise is that one fundamental shift, a transition to a global plant-based food system, could solve the most pressing issues facing the world today, including:

Climate change and global heating past critical thresholds

Rampant habitat destruction and deforestation

Catastrophic wildlife extinction and biodiversity loss

Global food insecurity and human world hunger

Preventable lifestyle diseases and public health epidemics

Institutionalized animal suffering and industrial slaughter

"Right Now We Lead Our Ordinary Lives and the Planet Dies"

At the heart of the documentary is systems analyst, engineer, and Climate Healers founder Dr. Sailesh Rao, whose sobering analysis exposes the fragility of our current economic and ecological trends. In the film, Dr. Rao issues a stark warning regarding the trajectory of human civilization: "Right now we lead our ordinary lives and the planet dies." Dr. Rao adds that short term thinking is increasing the risk of a both climate and economic catastrophe. "If the ecology collapses, the economy is going to collapse as well."

Dr. Rao draws parallels between his revolutionary early work on the Internet, transitioning analog telecommunications to digital processing, and the urgent need to transition human civilization to a compassionate, plant-based infrastructure. Dr. Rao says the food system is broken but can be reoptimized to provide healthy, plant-based food to everyone on the planet. In the film, Dr. Rao notes, "We are extracting six times as much food as we need from the planet and yet 800 million people are going hungry. And, those who have access to plenty of food are eating all the wrong foods and getting sick, obese and overweight... It is a food system that has been optimized to make sure that the richest people get the most exotic foods at any given time."

Enter Planet B

Dr. Rao offers an alternative, a sustainable future he calls "Planet B"-a world where human systems operate safely within Earth's natural planetary boundaries, replacing extractive industries with ecological restoration, spiritual awakening, and plant-based abundance.

Project Credits

The Climate Healers was brought to life by a dedicated team of independent creators, journalists, and environmental advocates committed to uncompromising truth-telling:

Jane Velez-Mitchell - Executive Producer, Narrator (Founder of UnchainedTV, veteran broadcast journalist, bestselling author)

Dr. Sailesh Rao - Founder of Climate Healers, Executive Producer, and Systems Analyst

Erik Crown - Producer, Videographer and Editor

Sierra Williams - Producer

Watch and Stream Free Globally

UnchainedTV is a free global streaming network and FAST channel available across all major platforms. Viewers can download the free UnchainedTV app on their iPhone or Android phone, all Samsung TVs, LG TVs, and on any TV via Amazon Fire, Roku, and Apple TV, or free-stream directly online at unchained.

Jane Velez-Mitchell

UnchainedTV

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UnchainedTV Wins Anthem Award for Groundbreaking Environmental Short Documentary: The Climate Healers News Provided By UnchainedTV November 12, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry...



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