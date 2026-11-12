San Marcos Eye Doctors Detail Glaucoma Treatment Pathways

The eye doctors at Prestera Eye Medical Group in San Marcos outline the range of treatments used to manage glaucoma and protect vision.

SAN MARCOS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Among the leading causes of irreversible vision loss, glaucoma is an eye condition that damages the optic nerve. The disease often progresses gradually and without noticeable symptoms in its early stages, which is why routine eye exams are important for detecting it. Although vision lost to glaucoma cannot be restored, treatment can help slow or prevent further damage, primarily by lowering intraocular pressure, the fluid pressure inside the eye. The San Marcos eye doctors at Prestera Eye Medical Group note that treatment is not one-size-fits-all; the appropriate approach depends on the type and stage of glaucoma, a patient's overall eye health, and how well previous therapies have worked.For many patients, treatment begins with options designed to improve the eye's natural drainage or reduce reliance on daily eye drops. Selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT) is an in-office procedure that uses low-energy laser pulses to stimulate the eye's drainage tissue so fluid can exit more efficiently. SLT may be used as a first-line treatment or alongside medication, and it can be repeated in some cases. Another option, DURYSTA, is a tiny, biodegradable implant placed inside the eye that gradually releases bimatoprost, a medication that lowers eye pressure. It is FDA-approved and can be especially helpful for patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension and can help reduce the daily burden of managing eye drops.When additional pressure reduction is needed, minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) may be discussed. MIGS refers to a category of procedures that use microscopic devices or techniques to improve fluid outflow through very small incisions. Compared with traditional glaucoma surgery, MIGS generally involves less tissue disruption and a quicker recovery, and it is often performed at the same time as cataract surgery. These procedures are typically best suited to patients with mild to moderate glaucoma.For more advanced or difficult-to-control glaucoma, traditional surgical approaches remain important options. A trabeculectomy, long considered a standard glaucoma surgery, creates a new drainage pathway that allows fluid to leave the eye and collect in a small reservoir beneath the outer surface of the eye. Tube shunts take a related approach, using a small tube connected to a plate positioned on the outside of the eye to redirect fluid and lower pressure. Tube shunts are often considered for patients who have had previous eye surgery or whose glaucoma has not responded adequately to other treatments. Both procedures can achieve significant pressure reduction but require careful follow-up during recovery.The Prestera Eye Medical Group doctors encourage anyone with risk factors for glaucoma, including a family history of the disease, age over 60, high eye pressure, or certain medical conditions such as diabetes, to schedule regular comprehensive eye exams. Early diagnosis expands the range of available treatment options and gives patients the best opportunity to preserve their vision.About Prestera Eye Medical GroupThe eye doctor team at Prestera Eye Medical Group consists of ophthalmologist Tory Prestera, MD, PhD, glaucoma specialist Howard Guan, MD, and comprehensive ophthalmologist John Pyun, MD. Together, they diagnose and treat a broad range of eye conditions, including cataracts, glaucoma, and diseases affecting the retina, cornea, and eyelids. Dr. Prestera is a board-certified ophthalmologist who has performed a large number of cataract, retinal, and glaucoma laser surgeries. He also serves on the medical staff of multiple surgical centers and hospitals. Dr. Guan completed a glaucoma fellowship at Boston University and is a member of the American Glaucoma Society and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, while Dr. Pyun is a board-certified comprehensive ophthalmologist with a strong foundation in both medicine and surgery. Dr. Prestera, Dr. Guan, and Dr. Pyun are available for interview upon request.For more information about Prestera Eye Medical Group, please visit presteraeye.To view the original source of this release, click here:###Prestera Eye Medical Group340 Rancheros DriveSuite #164/166San Marcos, CA 92069(760) 598-0400Rosemont Media

Katie Nagel

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San Marcos Eye Doctors Detail Glaucoma Treatment Pathways News Provided By Rosemont Media November 12, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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