2027 Chicago Titan 100 Honorees
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Titan CEO and Mowery & Schoenfeld are pleased to announce the 2027 Chicago Titan 100Chicago's Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, innovation, and impact. These leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change.” - Jaime Zawmon, Founder & President, Titan CEO
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Mowery & Schoenfeld are pleased to announce the 2027 Chicago Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Chicago's Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry, using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Together, the 2027 Chicago Titan 100 honorees lead organizations that generate more than $14 billion in annual revenue and employ more than 45,000 people across the region and beyond. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 digital book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on February 18th, 2027, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“Chicago's Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
This year's Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Chicago's business landscape. Representing information technology, hospitality, construction, real estate, manufacturing, financial services, and non-profit organizations.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on February 18th, 2027, will be held at the Geraghty. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of celebration, camaraderie, and networking. This will be an evening unlike anything that exists in the Chicago business community.
“Mowery & Schoenfeld is committed to supporting clients at the intersection of business and entrepreneurial growth,” said Jeff Mowery, Managing Partner of the top 150 accounting, tax, and advisory firm and a Chicago Titan 100 Hall of Famer.“We are honored to partner with Titan CEO to recognize this class of incredible leaders and strengthen connections across Chicago's dynamic business community.”
In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only eleven Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration.
Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list for up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions in front of a live judging committee.
The Titan 100 Hall of Fame is a class of elite executives who have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan, a pillar of the community.
The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted in bold and with an asterisk (*).
Millie M. Adan
Healthcare Alternative Systems
Geoffrey Alexander
Wow Bao
Boomer Anderson
SNH Life Sciences and Technologies
Melissa Archer-Wirtz
Century 21 Circle & Acuity Title
Susan Asiyanbi
The Olori Network®
Adam Barney
Framework IT
Mark Bealin
SearchLab Digital, Inc
Hardik Bhatt
SDI Presence LLC
Travis Bloomfield
Provisio Partners
Boaz Blumovitz
JUF
Shahara Byford
Byford Construction, Inc.
* Dr. Kathleen St. Louis Caliento
The Revel Group
Edward Carfora
Glass Mountain BPO
Jim Carr
CARR Machine & Tool, Inc.
Anthony Chereso
The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc.
* Melissa Clark
Primera Engineers, Ltd.
Leslee Cohen
AllRise Legal Counsel, LLC
Mark Denzler
Illinois Manufacturers' Association
* Laura Diaz
Primary Staffing Inc.
Matthew Distel
Vonco Products LLC
Melissa Dotson
Rieke Interiors
Cindy Dougherty-Mrotek
a.c.e. Therapies
Donna Therese Ebeling
York Enterprise Solutions, Inc.
Colin Falls
GeoWealth
Giovanni Farese
Webidoo
Tim Fields
Ignite Medical Resorts
* Manuel Flores
SomerCor
Dr. Evisha Ford
iCan Dream Center NFP
Jason Frank
BDO Capital Advisors, LLC
Jodi Fyfe
The Paramount Group
Chris Gallagher
Green Office Partner
Clemente Nicado Garcia
Nicado Publishing Company, Inc.
Juan Gaytan, Jr
Monterrey Security Consultants, Inc.
* Piyush Goel
Beyond Key
Tom Goldblatt
Ravinia Capital LLC
Neil Goodrich
Phillip Jeffries
Rose Graffin
Serac Holding
Kornel Grygo
Tasty Catering
* Sara Ray Hallman
Easterseals Serving Chicagoland and Greater Rockford
James Hedrick
Azul 3D
Matthew Hennebry
FBC Remodel
Joe Henson
Black Box Intelligence
Andrea Herrera
Amazing Edibles
Susan Lee Hollender
Michael Best
James Hougo
Crescend Technologies
Devan Hughes
Lawrence Hall
Daniel Cezar Iordan
Moovers Chicago Inc
Jacqueline Jackson
Kilwins Chocolates
Regine Jeune
DB Sterlin Consultants, Inc.
Joshua Johnson
Space Continuum
Shawn Kahler
One Source Industries, LLC
Nick Kalm
Reputation Partners, LLC
Howard Learner
Environmental Law & Policy Center
Cristian Luput
Optimus Realty Inc
Gregg Majewski
Craveworthy Brands
George Markoutsas
ABLAZE Design Group
Zeljko (Zack) Matic
Matic Freight Systems
Harold Mays
IL DEPARTMENT OF THE LOTTERY
Adam McCarthy
BlackOak Technical Productions
Michelle Mekky
Mekky Media Relations
Anthony Miller
Zolar Capital, LLC
Carl Moellenkamp
Minerallac Company
* Mike Moreno
Moreno's Liquors/Osito's Tap/ MM Imports
Bela Moté
Carole Robertson Center for Learning
* Robert Mueller
RIM logistics
Mike Murray
Thermosystems, LLC
Stephen Olds
Exegistics
* Bob Oros
PPB Capital
Kat Ott
Fusion92
Brian Oxley
Vector Global Logistics
Raiford Dalton Palmer
STG Divorce Law
Robert Pasquesi
Pasquesi Partners LLC
Stephanie Piccirilli
Ignite
Pinky Raina
IDEAL Industries
* Anthony Ramirez
Lincoln Security Services
Brittany Reichwein
Revcor
Meredith Ritchie
Alliant Credit Union
Philip Rosborough
Rosborough Partners
Jim Rose
JR's Creative Landscaping
Colette Rozanski
Wegman Construction
Chris Salamasick
CMD Global Partners
* Deanna Salo
CRAY, KAISER LTD.
Zack Schrantz
St. Leonard's Ministries
Thomas Shanley, MD
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
John Sikaras
Fulton May Solutions
Kim Majerus Skonie
Amazon Web Services
Dr. Katherine Steele
Pat Tillman Foundation
Kathy Steele
Red Caffeine
Margy Sweeney
Akrete
Rolla T. Sweis
La Rabida Children's Hospital
Joseph Tackett
Veolia
Jonathan Tingstad
Shirley Ryan AbilityLab
Charlotte Trecartin
CharCharms
Tim Tremain
MTH Pumps
Juan Valerio
Mi Costeñita
Dr. Geogy Vennikandam
GI Partners of Illinois
Dean Vicha
NationaLease
Tim Ward
TTSG
Steph Willding
CommunityHealth
Kim Zoeller
Ray Graham Association
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About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program in 10 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sectors, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually, with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Learn more at .
About Mowery & Schoenfeld
Founded in 1996, Mowery & Schoenfeld, LLC is a top mid-sized Illinois-based accounting, tax, and advisory firm built to help businesses and entrepreneurs navigate challenges and move confidently into what's next. With a holistic, relationship-driven and people-first approach, we provide integrated solutions across tax, assurance, transaction advisory, wealth management, and international tax services to help clients make informed decisions, drive growth, and plan with confidence. As our firm celebrates 30 years of progress and client service, we continue to evolve beyond traditional accounting services to deliver forward-thinking advisory and consulting services that connect expertise with strategic insight. Our teams partner closely with clients to solve problems and uncover opportunities that support long-term growth and build resilient businesses. Learn more at msllc.
Brennan Jones
Titan CEO
+1 720-799-5888
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