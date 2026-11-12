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Titan CEO and Mowery & Schoenfeld are pleased to announce the 2027 Chicago Titan 100

- Jaime Zawmon, Founder & President, Titan CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Mowery & Schoenfeld are pleased to announce the 2027 Chicago Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Chicago's Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry, using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Together, the 2027 Chicago Titan 100 honorees lead organizations that generate more than $14 billion in annual revenue and employ more than 45,000 people across the region and beyond. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 digital book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on February 18th, 2027, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“Chicago's Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year's Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Chicago's business landscape. Representing information technology, hospitality, construction, real estate, manufacturing, financial services, and non-profit organizations.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on February 18th, 2027, will be held at the Geraghty. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of celebration, camaraderie, and networking. This will be an evening unlike anything that exists in the Chicago business community.

“Mowery & Schoenfeld is committed to supporting clients at the intersection of business and entrepreneurial growth,” said Jeff Mowery, Managing Partner of the top 150 accounting, tax, and advisory firm and a Chicago Titan 100 Hall of Famer.“We are honored to partner with Titan CEO to recognize this class of incredible leaders and strengthen connections across Chicago's dynamic business community.”

In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only eleven Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration.

Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list for up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions in front of a live judging committee.

The Titan 100 Hall of Fame is a class of elite executives who have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan, a pillar of the community.

The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted in bold and with an asterisk (*).

Millie M. Adan

Healthcare Alternative Systems

Geoffrey Alexander

Wow Bao

Boomer Anderson

SNH Life Sciences and Technologies

Melissa Archer-Wirtz

Century 21 Circle & Acuity Title

Susan Asiyanbi

The Olori Network®

Adam Barney

Framework IT

Mark Bealin

SearchLab Digital, Inc

Hardik Bhatt

SDI Presence LLC

Travis Bloomfield

Provisio Partners

Boaz Blumovitz

JUF

Shahara Byford

Byford Construction, Inc.

* Dr. Kathleen St. Louis Caliento

The Revel Group

Edward Carfora

Glass Mountain BPO

Jim Carr

CARR Machine & Tool, Inc.

Anthony Chereso

The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc.

* Melissa Clark

Primera Engineers, Ltd.

Leslee Cohen

AllRise Legal Counsel, LLC

Mark Denzler

Illinois Manufacturers' Association

* Laura Diaz

Primary Staffing Inc.

Matthew Distel

Vonco Products LLC

Melissa Dotson

Rieke Interiors

Cindy Dougherty-Mrotek

a.c.e. Therapies

Donna Therese Ebeling

York Enterprise Solutions, Inc.

Colin Falls

GeoWealth

Giovanni Farese

Webidoo

Tim Fields

Ignite Medical Resorts

* Manuel Flores

SomerCor

Dr. Evisha Ford

iCan Dream Center NFP

Jason Frank

BDO Capital Advisors, LLC

Jodi Fyfe

The Paramount Group

Chris Gallagher

Green Office Partner

Clemente Nicado Garcia

Nicado Publishing Company, Inc.

Juan Gaytan, Jr

Monterrey Security Consultants, Inc.

* Piyush Goel

Beyond Key

Tom Goldblatt

Ravinia Capital LLC

Neil Goodrich

Phillip Jeffries

Rose Graffin

Serac Holding

Kornel Grygo

Tasty Catering

* Sara Ray Hallman

Easterseals Serving Chicagoland and Greater Rockford

James Hedrick

Azul 3D

Matthew Hennebry

FBC Remodel

Joe Henson

Black Box Intelligence

Andrea Herrera

Amazing Edibles

Susan Lee Hollender

Michael Best

James Hougo

Crescend Technologies

Devan Hughes

Lawrence Hall

Daniel Cezar Iordan

Moovers Chicago Inc

Jacqueline Jackson

Kilwins Chocolates

Regine Jeune

DB Sterlin Consultants, Inc.

Joshua Johnson

Space Continuum

Shawn Kahler

One Source Industries, LLC

Nick Kalm

Reputation Partners, LLC

Howard Learner

Environmental Law & Policy Center

Cristian Luput

Optimus Realty Inc

Gregg Majewski

Craveworthy Brands

George Markoutsas

ABLAZE Design Group

Zeljko (Zack) Matic

Matic Freight Systems

Harold Mays

IL DEPARTMENT OF THE LOTTERY

Adam McCarthy

BlackOak Technical Productions

Michelle Mekky

Mekky Media Relations

Anthony Miller

Zolar Capital, LLC

Carl Moellenkamp

Minerallac Company

* Mike Moreno

Moreno's Liquors/Osito's Tap/ MM Imports

Bela Moté

Carole Robertson Center for Learning

* Robert Mueller

RIM logistics

Mike Murray

Thermosystems, LLC

Stephen Olds

Exegistics

* Bob Oros

PPB Capital

Kat Ott

Fusion92

Brian Oxley

Vector Global Logistics

Raiford Dalton Palmer

STG Divorce Law

Robert Pasquesi

Pasquesi Partners LLC

Stephanie Piccirilli

Ignite

Pinky Raina

IDEAL Industries

* Anthony Ramirez

Lincoln Security Services

Brittany Reichwein

Revcor

Meredith Ritchie

Alliant Credit Union

Philip Rosborough

Rosborough Partners

Jim Rose

JR's Creative Landscaping

Colette Rozanski

Wegman Construction

Chris Salamasick

CMD Global Partners

* Deanna Salo

CRAY, KAISER LTD.

Zack Schrantz

St. Leonard's Ministries

Thomas Shanley, MD

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

John Sikaras

Fulton May Solutions

Kim Majerus Skonie

Amazon Web Services

Dr. Katherine Steele

Pat Tillman Foundation

Kathy Steele

Red Caffeine

Margy Sweeney

Akrete

Rolla T. Sweis

La Rabida Children's Hospital

Joseph Tackett

Veolia

Jonathan Tingstad

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

Charlotte Trecartin

CharCharms

Tim Tremain

MTH Pumps

Juan Valerio

Mi Costeñita

Dr. Geogy Vennikandam

GI Partners of Illinois

Dean Vicha

NationaLease

Tim Ward

TTSG

Steph Willding

CommunityHealth

Kim Zoeller

Ray Graham Association

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About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program in 10 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sectors, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually, with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Learn more at .

About Mowery & Schoenfeld

Founded in 1996, Mowery & Schoenfeld, LLC is a top mid-sized Illinois-based accounting, tax, and advisory firm built to help businesses and entrepreneurs navigate challenges and move confidently into what's next. With a holistic, relationship-driven and people-first approach, we provide integrated solutions across tax, assurance, transaction advisory, wealth management, and international tax services to help clients make informed decisions, drive growth, and plan with confidence. As our firm celebrates 30 years of progress and client service, we continue to evolve beyond traditional accounting services to deliver forward-thinking advisory and consulting services that connect expertise with strategic insight. Our teams partner closely with clients to solve problems and uncover opportunities that support long-term growth and build resilient businesses. Learn more at msllc.

Brennan Jones

Titan CEO

+1 720-799-5888

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2027 Chicago Titan 100 Honorees News Provided By Titan CEO November 12, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Technology



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