Fran Haasch Law Group Hosts 18Th Annual FEAST Food Drive On November 13

Palm Harbor event supports a food pantry serving 52 percent more people than at this time last year

PALM HARBOR, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PALM HARBOR, Fla. - Fran Haasch Law Group Accident & Injury Lawyers will host its 18th Annual FEAST Food Drive on Friday, November 13, 2026, from noon to 6 p.m. at 1275 Nebraska Avenue, Palm Harbor, FL 34683. Community members are invited to help fill the food pantry by donating nonperishable food, pet food, and personal hygiene items.All donations benefit FEAST Food Pantry in Palm Harbor, which provides food and personal care items to people in need throughout North Pinellas County. FEAST is serving 52 percent more people than at this time last year and expects to serve approximately 70,000 people by the end of 2026.Last year, the community contributed 60,000 pounds of food and $13,000 in monetary donations through the drive. This year's event invites individuals, families, local businesses, schools, churches, motorcycle clubs, and community groups to help meet the growing need ahead of Thanksgiving.The food drive has a personal connection to Fran Haasch's family history. After World War II, her father, Werner, faced hunger as a child alongside his mother and three brothers. His father had been killed shortly before the war ended, leaving Haasch's grandmother to care for four young sons as refugees in Germany.An American family in Wisconsin received a letter asking for help and began sending care packages with food and other essentials. The packages continued for years. Haasch credits the family's generosity with helping her relatives survive. In 1968, Werner traveled to America and met the people who had helped his family. They remained in contact for decades.Haasch grew up watching her father help people experiencing homelessness and give Thanksgiving turkeys to his employees. Her grandmother's stories helped her understand the experiences behind his generosity. That family example inspired her commitment to giving back and her hope of passing that commitment on to her children.Requested DonationsFEAST is requesting the following items for Thanksgiving meals and everyday needs. Food donations should be unopened, unexpired, and nonperishable.Thanksgiving Meal Items. Stuffing. Gravy (jars or packets). Instant mashed potatoes. Canned yams. Canned corn. Canned green beans. Canned cranberry sauce. Boxed brownie mixEveryday Essentials. Canned soups, vegetables, and meats. Pasta, rice, and cereal. Dog and cat food. Personal hygiene items. Peanut butterDonors can drive up and drop off their contributions during the event. Businesses and community groups can organize collections in advance and deliver them on November 13. Supporters can also help by sharing the event and inviting others to participate.Help Fill the Food Pantry This FridayDonations will be collected Friday, November 13, from noon to 6 p.m. at Fran Haasch Law Group, 1275 Nebraska Avenue in Palm Harbor.Event information: LawFran | 866-LAW-FRANAbout Fran Haasch Law GroupFran Haasch Law Group Accident & Injury Lawyers serves injured people in Palm Harbor and throughout the Tampa Bay area. Its annual FEAST Food Drive brings community members together to support FEAST Food Pantry and local families facing food insecurity.

Vincent Donahue

Fran Haasch Law Group Accident & Injury Lawyers

+1 727-784-8191

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Fran Haasch Law Group Hosts 18th Annual FEAST Food Drive on November 13 News Provided By Fran Haasch Law Group Accident & Injury Lawyers November 12, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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