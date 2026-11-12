Wave Maker Craft Highlights Flexiteek Slip Resistance For Lake Of The Ozarks And Tampa Bay Boaters

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Company shares wet-deck flooring considerations, emphasizing Flexiteek's manufacturer-reported grip alongside appearance and upkeep.

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wave Maker Craft, serving boat owners at Lake of the Ozarks and in Tampa Bay, is sharing guidance on wet-deck footing and flooring selection, with a focus on the slip-resistant properties of Flexiteek synthetic teak. The company is encouraging owners to consider how a deck performs during everyday boating-not just how it looks at the dock.A swim platform can be wet after someone climbs aboard. Water can be tracked through a cockpit, and boat movement can make walking across a deck more demanding. Those situations make surface grip a practical consideration when evaluating flooring for areas where people stand, walk and board.“When the Lake gets choppy, you're already thinking about your footing. Add a wet deck, and what's under your feet matters,” said Paul Skinner, Owner of Wave Maker Craft.“None of us is getting younger. I still want to enjoy a day on the boat, but I pay more attention to that now.”Why Flexiteek's Slip Resistance MattersWave Maker Craft offers Flexiteek 3, which combines teak-inspired styling with a synthetic marine-decking surface. According to Flexiteek's product information, its anti-slip properties have been verified through independent tests. The manufacturer also describes the surface as providing extra grip even when wet in its guide to Flexiteek synthetic decking ( ).“Slip resistance was one of the things that drew me to Flexiteek,” Skinner said.“I liked the teak look and the lower upkeep, too. But a boat floor has to do more than look good sitting at the dock. People are stepping onto it with wet feet and moving around while the boat moves.”For owners considering a flooring update, that means looking at the places where traction matters in daily use: cockpit walkways, boarding areas, swim platforms and other frequently used deck spaces. Appearance, maintenance requirements and the suitability of the material for each area remain part of the decision.Onboard Falls Are Separate From Falls OverboardThe U.S. Coast Guard's Recreational Boating Statistics 2024 recorded 109 incidents and 120 injuries in the primary category“Person impacts vessel,” defined as a person slipping, tripping, falling or striking a surface on or in a vessel. This is a separate category from falls overboard and ejections from vessels. The figures appear in Table 16 of the Coast Guard report.The category is broader than slips on boat floors. It does not identify how many incidents were caused by slippery flooring or establish that Flexiteek or any other flooring would have prevented those injuries.Slip-resistant does not mean slip-proof. Wave Maker Craft's guidance includes following the manufacturer's cleaning instructions, addressing spills, keeping walking areas clear and checking for loose edges or damaged transitions. Appropriate footwear and careful movement remain important, especially when a boat is moving in choppy conditions.Wave Maker Craft works with owners in both markets to evaluate project areas and discuss flooring options, including Flexiteek synthetic teak and Infinity Luxury Woven Vinyl. Information about the company's services is available at wavemakercraft.About Wave Maker CraftWave Maker Craft serves boat owners at Lake of the Ozarks and in Tampa Bay with custom marine-flooring projects featuring Flexiteek synthetic teak and Infinity Luxury Woven Vinyl. Led by owner Paul Skinner, the company works with owners to evaluate project areas, discuss material and design options, and plan flooring installations around their boats and intended use.

Paul Skinner

Wave Maker Craft

573-552-7952

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Wave Maker Craft Highlights Flexiteek Slip Resistance for Lake of the Ozarks and Tampa Bay Boaters News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs November 12, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Textiles & Fabric Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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