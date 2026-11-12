Carseatreplace Announces Free Expedited Car Seat Replacement

CarSeatReplace

New Service Helps Families Replace Car Seats After Auto Accidents

- Christopher J. HesanoPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An Arizona entrepreneur duo is rolling out a new free service that will make it easier than ever for parents to replace a child's car seat after an accident. CarSeatReplace provides expedited safety-certified car seats for consumers involved in collisions.“After a car accident, you're already juggling insurance calls, repair decisions, and making sure your family is safe,” said Christopher J. Hesano, co-founder of CarSeatReplace.“One thing many parents don't realize is that car seats should usually be replaced after a crash even if they look fine. If your child's car seat was involved in an accident, we are ready to help. From selecting the right seat to shipping and insurance reimbursement support, we help make this one less thing to manage, and there is no hidden cost to consumers.”Hesano, a father of two, is teaming up with David Lanxner, owner of Maison Baby and Kids, a premier online baby gear shop that carries the latest car seat models from the best brands in the industry. Lanxner brings more than 20 years of experience in the baby retail industry, with extensive expertise in child car seats.“Delays or confusion can put children at risk, and we work with families to offer guidance and find an age and size appropriate replacement seat from a reputable, safety-certified brand so they can get back on the road quickly with confidence,” said Lanxner, father of three and co-founder of CarSeatReplace.“It is a company built on the belief that every child deserves to travel safely, and every parent deserves peace of mind.”CarSeatReplace makes the process simple. Consumers call and submit their insurance claim information and then receive the appropriate car seat replacement immediately. For more information, visit Carseatreplace or call 833-3CARSEAT or follow on Instagram or Facebook.About CarSeatReplaceCarSeatReplace was created to bridge the gap between families, insurance carriers, and personal injury attorneys. Founded in 2025 by Christopher J. Hesano and David Lanxner, the company's mission is to eliminate unnecessary delays, simplify the replacement process, and help ensure children have access to appropriate, safe replacement car seats as quickly and conveniently as possible after an auto accident. For more information visit CarSeatReplace.

Krista Loew

Evolve PR and Marketing

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CarSeatReplace Announces Free Expedited Car Seat Replacement News Provided By Evolve PR and Marketing November 12, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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