Secedge SEC-TPMTM Brings TPM 2.0 To Lattice Root Of Trust Fpgas

SecEdge announces SEC-TPM firmware TPM 2.0 integration with Lattice Advanced Secure Control FPGAs for hyperscale data center server security.

Available now on Lattice FPGAs, SEC-TPM delivers standards-compliant, upgradable security with lower costs & improved board efficiency for hyperscale platforms.

- Mamta Gupta, VP, Compute and Communications Business, Lattice SemiconductorSANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SecEdge, Inc., a provider of AI infrastructure security, today announced that its SEC-TPMTM firmware TPM is now available as a TPM 2.0 option for Lattice Semiconductor's Root of Trust FPGAs. Server designers can run TPM 2.0 on the same device that secures, detects and recovers platform firmware, which reduces component count and simplifies how trust is built into hyperscale data center platforms. SEC-TPM is available for the Lattice MachXO5TM-NX, Lattice MachTM-N2, and Lattice AvantTM FPGA families.Lattice Root of Trust FPGAs provide a comprehensive security foundation, including NIST SP 800-193 Platform Firmware Resiliency (PFR), CNSA 2.0-aligned post-quantum cryptography and SPDM-based attestation for Open Compute Project (OCP) architectures. SEC-TPM adds standards-compliant TPM 2.0 to the same device. By removing the need for a separate discrete TPM chip, designers can reduce bill of materials (BOM) cost, simplify board design and gain faster boot. Because the solution runs on programmable FPGAs, platforms can also adapt as security requirements evolve.“Operators want standard TPM 2.0 for the operating systems and attestation software they already run, without adding a chip to every board,” said Sami Nassar, CEO of SecEdge.“SEC-TPM brings TPM 2.0 to Lattice Root of Trust FPGAs, so one chip protects platform firmware and provides TPM 2.0 compatibility for measured boot, secure key storage and host attestation.”“Our customers value choice in how they secure their platforms,” said Mamta Gupta, vice president, Compute and Communications Business, Lattice Semiconductor.“Working with SecEdge, we're expanding our Root of Trust FPGA offerings with standard TPM 2.0 support, helping customers reduce their attack surface and interoperate with existing software while preserving the flexibility to architect their platforms as they see fit.”SUPPORTING RESOURCES.Learn more about SecEdge's SEC-TPM for Data Centers.Learn more about Lattice FPGA Security SolutionsABOUT SecEdgeSecEdgeTM is a pioneer in AI infrastructure security, delivering the trust foundation for the AI era. The SecEdge AI-TRUSTTM Platform provides chip-to-cloud AI model protection, provenance, and lifecycle management, enabling organizations to secure and govern AI across devices, edge systems, and cloud environments. Its award-winning technologies establish trust in AI-enabled devices while simplifying compliance with evolving industry and government regulations. As AI becomes critical infrastructure, SecEdge is making trusted AI a reality.Learn more at or email....###Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), AMI, and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word“partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

Jennifer Walken

SecEdge, Inc.

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SecEdge SEC-TPMTM Brings TPM 2.0 to Lattice Root of Trust FPGAs News Provided By SecEdge Inc. November 12, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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