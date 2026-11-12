Immunotec Accelerates Global Growth With 66% Increase In European Sales

Strong 2026 performance reflects successful European expansion, improved profitability and continued investment in sustainable global growth.

- Mauricio DomenzainHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Immunotec, a global health and wellness company with nearly three decades of experience advancing glutathione science and a portfolio of 81 patents, is accelerating its international expansion, with European network sales up 66% over the past two years. The results reflect the company's successful expansion into new markets, continued growth across established markets and a strengthened financial foundation that positions Immunotec for sustainable global growth.Across its 20 European markets, Immunotec generated $26.9 million in network sales during the first nine months of 2026, a 65% increase from $16.3 million during the same period in 2024. Europe's share of total company revenue also climbed from 14.4% to 21.4%, reflecting the region's growing contribution to Immunotec's global business."What's particularly exciting about our growth is that it's coming from multiple directions," said Mauricio Domenzain, Chief Executive Officer of Immunotec. "We're strengthening established markets, building momentum in new ones and creating opportunities for more people to experience our products and business opportunity. We're not simply growing bigger. We're building a stronger, more scalable global company."European Expansion Delivers Growth Across New and Established MarketsImmunotec's expansion into 11 additional European markets has become a significant growth driver. In these newer markets, network sales for the January–August period increased from approximately $120,000 in 2024 to $3.8 million in 2026, representing more than 31 times the earlier level.September 2026 marked the strongest sales month on record for these markets, reaching 3.1 times the level recorded a year earlier. Active customers also increased more than tenfold over the two-year period, demonstrating growing consumer demand and market engagement.Importantly, growth has extended beyond newly opened markets. Established European markets accounted for approximately 54% of reported incremental regional growth, while newer markets contributed 46%. This balanced performance demonstrates Immunotec's ability to successfully enter new markets while continuing to strengthen its existing business.The results highlight the effectiveness of Immunotec's international expansion strategy, which combines market development with a continued focus on customer engagement, product accessibility and long-term business growth.Financial Strength Supports Sustainable ExpansionImmunotec's 2026 performance follows a period of significant financial improvement. From 2023 to 2025, revenue increased from $145 million to $190 million, while EBITDA grew from $15.0 million to $24.5 million. Gross margin improved from 76.1% to 77.3%, and cash conversion strengthened from 20% in 2024 to 45% in 2025.Under Chief Financial Officer Luis Ascencio, Immunotec has strengthened financial visibility, cost management and investment discipline, helping the company make more informed decisions while supporting continued international expansion."Growth is meaningful when it creates lasting value," said Ascencio. "We've focused on building the financial strength and operational discipline needed to scale responsibly. The progress we're seeing across our international markets reflects that commitment."The combination of expanding revenue, improved profitability and disciplined financial management has provided Immunotec with a stronger foundation for continued investment in its global business.As the company builds on its momentum in 2026, its performance across both established and emerging European markets underscores a broader commitment to sustainable expansion. With a growing international presence, stronger financial fundamentals and continued investment in its products and business opportunity, Immunotec is demonstrating its ability to scale while building a more resilient and profitable global company.About ImmunotecImmunotec is a global health and wellness company dedicated to helping people live healthier, more fulfilling lives through science-backed nutritional products and an entrepreneurial business opportunity. Its flagship product, Immunocal, is a proprietary cysteine-rich whey protein isolate developed to support the body's natural production of glutathione. Backed by decades of scientific research, Immunotec serves customers and independent Consultants across 31 global markets.

Axel Herrera

Immunotec

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Immunotec Accelerates Global Growth with 66% Increase in European Sales News Provided By Immunotec November 12, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail



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