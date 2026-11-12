Cerqle Brings Multi-Channel Customer Engagement, Campaigns, And AI-Powered Workflows Into One Platform

Simplify customer engagement with Cerqle. Manage conversations, customer interactions, campaigns, and engagement insights through one unified platform. Bring your communication channels together and create a more organized customer engagement experience.

Bring every customer conversation together with Cerqle. Manage messages from multiple communication channels, organize customer interactions, and handle support requests through one unified workspace. Simplify customer engagement and keep your team connec

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Simplify campaign management and customer engagement with Cerqle. Bring AI-powered workflows, campaign insights, and automation tools together in one workspace to manage customer interactions more efficiently.

Simigo's Cerqle platform brings customer messaging, campaigns, AI tools, and engagement analytics together in one workspace.

- Simigo TeamNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Businesses increasingly communicate with customers across multiple channels, from email and website chat to social messaging and support tickets. Managing these interactions across separate tools can make it harder to maintain a consistent view of customer conversations and campaign activity.Cerqle, a platform developed by Simigo, brings customer engagement, messaging, campaign management, AI tools, and analytics into a centralized workspace designed to help businesses organize their communication workflows.Manage Customer Conversations in One PlaceCustomer communication often extends beyond a single inbox. Businesses may need to respond to website inquiries, manage email conversations, handle support requests, and coordinate messages from different channels.Cerqle brings together inbox management, email conversations, support tickets, contact management, and quick replies. Its multi-channel engagement capabilities include channels such as email, webchat, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger, as shown in the platform's dashboard.By bringing these functions into one workspace, Cerqle aims to help teams organize customer interactions and reduce the need to switch between separate communication interfaces.Organize Campaigns and Customer EngagementBeyond conversations, businesses need ways to manage outreach and maintain organized customer records.Cerqle includes campaign management, contact lists, and customer contact records. These capabilities can help teams organize their audiences and coordinate customer communication activities within the same platform.Businesses can also review campaign statuses and engagement activity through the dashboard, providing a consolidated view of selected communication operations.Apply AI and Automation to WorkflowsAI and automation are becoming increasingly relevant to businesses seeking to manage repetitive tasks and support customer communication at scale.Cerqle includes AI-related functionality, automation management, and usage analytics. The dashboard provides visibility into AI runs, token usage, campaign activity, and automation runs, helping teams monitor activity across supported workflows.The platform also includes campaign and automation status information, giving teams a way to review their configured activities.The specific outcomes of AI-assisted workflows depend on how businesses configure and use the available features. Cerqle brings these tools into the broader customer engagement environment so businesses can manage their communication activities alongside other operational functions.Gain Visibility Into Engagement ActivityUnderstanding communication activity is an important part of managing customer relationships. Cerqle's dashboard presents metrics such as messages sent and received, open and new conversations, contacts, channel mix, and recent campaign activity.These analytics give teams a consolidated overview of activity across supported channels. Businesses can use this visibility to review communication patterns, monitor workloads, and identify areas where their customer engagement processes may need attention.Designed for Connected Business CommunicationFor businesses managing multiple customer touchpoints, combining messaging, contact management, campaigns, AI tools, and analytics can help create a more organized approach to customer engagement.Cerqle brings these capabilities together in one platform, providing businesses with a centralized environment for managing communication workflows and reviewing engagement activity.As businesses continue to expand their digital customer experiences, Cerqle offers an integrated platform approach to organizing customer conversations and related communication operations.About CerqleCerqle is a customer engagement platform developed by Simigo. It brings together multi-channel messaging, inbox management, contact organization, campaign management, AI tools, automation, and engagement analytics in a centralized workspace designed for businesses.Learn MoreExplore Cerqle to learn more about its customer engagement and communication management capabilities.SimigoMedia ContactSimigo TeamTelmobil Inc....

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Cerqle Brings Multi-Channel Customer Engagement, Campaigns, and AI-Powered Workflows Into One Platform News Provided By Telmobil Inc November 12, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Social Media, Technology, Telecommunications



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