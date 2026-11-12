OSI Global Announces Partnership With IP Infusion To Expand Open Networking Solutions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Partnership combines OcNOS® software, white-box networking hardware, and deployment services to deliver greater flexibility and control.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OSI Global, a privately owned provider of enterprise IT infrastructure solutions and services, today announced a new partnership with IP Infusion, a leading provider of open networking software. The partnership expands OSI Global's networking portfolio by combining open, disaggregated routing and switching solutions with its existing optical networking and professional services capabilities, helping enterprises, data center operators, and service providers reduce vendor lock-in, control infrastructure costs, and modernize their networks.Through the partnership, OSI Global will offer IP Infusion's OcNOS(Open Compute Network Operating System) software on validated white-box networking hardware, along with integration, deployment, optical networking solutions, and technical support services.OcNOS is a carrier-grade network operating system that enables organizations to run networking software on qualified hardware from multiple manufacturers, including Edgecore Networks, UfiSpace, and Celestica. This disaggregated networking approach provides greater flexibility in hardware selection, network architecture, and infrastructure lifecycle management compared to traditional proprietary networking environments.“Our customers are looking for alternatives to traditional networking solutions, both from a cost and flexibility standpoint,” said Christian Saunders, President and CEO of OSI Global.“Partnering with IP Infusion allows us to bring together networking hardware, software, optics, and the engineering and support services our customers already rely on us for. Instead of sourcing these components separately, customers can work with OSI Global for a more complete solution. It's another step in expanding what OSI can deliver.”The partnership enables OSI Global to deliver IP Infusion's OcNOS portfolio across a range of networking applications, including:. Data center networking: OcNOS-DC supports high-performance leaf-spine switching architectures, data center fabrics, and network modernization initiatives.. Service provider routing: OcNOS-SP supports carrier-grade routing across access, aggregation, edge, and core networks for internet service providers, telecommunications carriers, and network operators.. 400G and 800G networking: High-bandwidth switching and routing solutions support growing capacity requirements in enterprise data centers, AI infrastructure, and service provider networks.. White-box switching and routing: Validated hardware platforms provide alternatives to proprietary networking systems, helping organizations increase vendor choice and optimize total cost of ownership.. Open optical networking: OcNOS solutions can be combined with OSI Global's optical transceivers and Smartoptics' open line systems to support flexible IP and optical network architectures, including IP over DWDM (IPoDWDM).The addition of IP Infusion complements OSI Global's existing optical networking, enterprise hardware, and professional services capabilities, providing customers with a broader range of options for designing, deploying, and supporting their network infrastructure.While open networking offers greater flexibility, deploying it successfully requires the right combination of hardware, software, integration expertise, and technical support Global will help customers evaluate compatible hardware and OcNOS software configurations, prepare systems for deployment, and integrate new solutions into existing network environments.Available services include hardware sourcing, operating system installation, equipment staging and configuration, deployment, integration, logistics coordination, and first-level technical support. These capabilities complement OSI Global's existing IT deployment and professional services.Customers gain the flexibility of open networking with a single partner to support deployment and integration.For customers planning network refreshes, expanding data center capacity, or evaluating alternatives to proprietary switching and routing platforms, the partnership provides an additional path toward scalable, cost-effective network infrastructure.To learn more about OSI Global's open networking solutions and IP Infusion partnership, visit or contact the OSI Global team.About OSI GlobalOSI Global is a privately owned, Gartner-recognized leader in enterprise hardware, optical solutions, and data center services. Since 2008, OSI Global has been giving IT teams around the world peace of mind through innovative, cost-effective, high-quality solutions that extend hardware lifecycles and reduce costs. From enterprise hardware and third-party maintenance (TPM) to optical networking and professional services, OSI Global delivers the same capabilities as larger competitors without the bureaucracy, investors, or red tape.With a customer-first approach and unmatched responsiveness, OSI Global enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure on their terms.About IP InfusionIP Infusion develops open network software for carriers, service providers, and data centers. Its flagship OcNOSplatform powers disaggregated networks worldwide, allowing operators to reduce TCO and avoid vendor lock-in. Headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., IP Infusion is a wholly owned subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Visit .IP Infusion Media ContactKatherine Verducci1903 PRkverducci@1903pr408.429.5779

Andrea Arnold

OSI Global

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OSI Global Announces Partnership with IP Infusion to Expand Open Networking Solutions News Provided By OSI Global November 12, 2026, 16:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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