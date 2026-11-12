Kama.Ai Launches REACTT Sourcelocktm To Keep AI Answers Focused On An Organization's Own Trusted Content

kama Responsible AI Agent

Your website, your data, your rules. Brand-Safe AI that answers only from the sources you choose.

- Brian RitchieTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TORONTO, Canada, November 12, 2026 - kama today launched REACTT SourceLockTM, a set of features that point an AI agent at an organization's own website or Trusted Collections (source documents). Every answer comes from content the organization sanctioned and controls. AI Agent setup and launch can be achieved in a few hours.Most AI tools answer from the open internet or from broad document groupings defined by high-level access controls. That means answers may drift, or hallucinations will occur over time. REACTT SourceLockTM removes that risk. The AI agent searches only the sources you choose, and every answer can be traced back to the content selected with a full audit trail. It ensures brand-safety, consistency, and accountability That means AI governance that's built right in.“Often, your website already has the answers your customers need. REACTT SourceLockTM makes sure the AI gives them only those answers, every time. It's your data, your rules, and no guesswork or hallucinations. Together with our customers, we're building AI that always gets it right, and continues to improve with human-in-the-loop management and AI governance.” said Brian Ritchie, CEO and Founder of kama.Customers get to choose the large language model and provider they want. REACTT SourceLockTM then keeps it within the rails. It also locks out action mode and training across the models. In other words, the AI agent answers from approved sources, the source information isn't leaked, and rogue actions are not possible.REACTT SourceLockTM is a new core component of kama's full REACTT AgentTM platform integrating with Trusted Collections and the customer's website content. Whether the preference is website content, or authorized documents through Trusted Collections, AI Agents can be up and running within an hour. For more information, visit , or contact us directly for a quick discussion.About kamakama is a Canadian, Indigenous-owned Responsible AI solution provider. Its REACTT AgentTM platform helps manufacturers, municipalities, colleges and universities, professional services firms, non-profits, and Indigenous communities launch FAQ and Action Agents that answer from governed sources. With REACTT SourceLockTM, customers choose their own large language model and build AI agents that exclusively source critical information from their own website and Trusted Collections. It provides customer with a brand-safe, accurate, accountable, and trustworthy AI.If it's got to be right, it's got to be kamaFor media inquiries:Charles Dimov, CMO, kama... | +1 (647) 702-1494

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kama

+1 647-702-1494

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kama Launches REACTT SourceLockTM to Keep AI Answers Focused on an Organization's Own Trusted Content News Provided By kama November 12, 2026, 16:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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