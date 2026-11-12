PM Modi Announces K'taka Visit Projects Worth Rs 15,000 Crore To Be Launched Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Bengaluru and Mysuru on November 13, has said that he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 15,000 crore in Bengaluru.

Senior BJP leaders R. Ashoka and B.Y. Vijayendra have welcomed the visit, describing it as a major boost to Karnataka's development and infrastructure.

In a post on X on Thursday, ahead of his visit, PM Modi said he was looking forward to being in Bengaluru and Mysuru and outlined three major programmes on his itinerary.

“Namaskara Karnataka! Looking forward to being in Bengaluru and Mysuru tomorrow, 13th November,” he posted.

The Prime Minister said his programmes would include the golden jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram in Bengaluru, the inauguration and laying of foundation stones for development works worth over Rs 15,000 crore in Bengaluru, and the inauguration of the COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium.

Responding to the Prime Minister's post, Senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka said the projects and programmes would give fresh momentum to the state's growth.

Ashoka said PM Modi's presence in Bengaluru and Mysuru, along with the launch of major development works, reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to Karnataka's progress. He added that the people of the state were eagerly awaiting the Prime Minister's arrival.

He said the projects worth over Rs 15,000 crore would provide a major boost to infrastructure in Bengaluru, North Karnataka, the coastal region and Malnad, particularly in Metro rail, waste processing, railways, energy and gas infrastructure.

BJP Karnataka State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is arriving in Bengaluru to inaugurate the Metro Pink Line and launch several development projects in the state.

In a statement, Vijayendra welcomed the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Karnataka and said PM Modi's visit had infused fresh enthusiasm among party workers.

“On behalf of the people of Karnataka, we extend a heartfelt welcome to our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is arriving in Namma Bengaluru to inaugurate the Metro Pink Line and launch several development initiatives in the state,” he said.

Vijayendra said the Prime Minister's visit had filled BJP workers with renewed energy and enthusiasm. He said Modi's development-oriented and visionary leadership, along with his commitment to the progress of Karnataka, would provide further momentum to the mission of building a 'Viksit Karnataka'.

He also highlighted the significance of the Metro Pink Line inauguration and the other development works scheduled during the Prime Minister's visit.