Racing Bulls Confirm Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad for 2027 Season

Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad will continue as Racing Bulls drivers for the 2027 Formula One season, with the Red Bull-owned outfit confirming the retention of its current line-up following weeks of speculation over the New Zealander's future, reported Sky Sports.

Lawson's place at the team had come under scrutiny earlier this month, with Racing Bulls and parent team Red Bull reportedly considering Formula 2 championship contender Nikola Tsolov as a potential replacement. However, the 24-year-old has retained his seat after producing the strongest season of his Formula One career so far.

According to Sky Sports, Lawson is currently ninth in the Drivers' Championship with 89 points, making him the highest-scoring driver among the midfield teams. He has collected points in 15 races this season, including three appearances for Red Bull, where he temporarily replaced Isack Hadjar. His teammate Lindblad, meanwhile, has impressed in his debut Formula One campaign. The 19-year-old British driver has accumulated 38 points, contributing to Racing Bulls' strong season.

Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane expressed confidence in continuing with the same pairing, highlighting the combination of experience and potential within the team. "We're delighted to be continuing with Liam and Arvid for 2027. Both have demonstrated their ability and potential throughout the season, and we've seen the progress they've made, both individually and as a pairing," said Permane.