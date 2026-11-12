BJP Credits Itself for Scaling Up Chhath Puja Celebrations in Delhi

Delhi Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday credited the ruling BJP for scaling up Chhath Puja celebrations in the capital, contrasting current arrangements with previous administration policies.

Speaking ahead of the inauguration of a newly developed Chhath ghat along the Munak Canal, Mishra accused the former government led by Arvind Kejriwal of restricting the festival near the Yamuna River and imposing bans on Diwali.

Following the inauguration of the 11-kilometre-long facility by BJP National President Nitin Naveen and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Mishra described the scale of the site as unprecedented for the city, attributing the progress to public support for the BJP.